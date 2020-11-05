With the vision of travel now on the horizon, numerous people are planning a much-desired vacation, in search of a terminus where they can feel relaxed and safe and where social distancing is possible. Hotels have come up with several unique and exciting options within its complex starting with breakfast itself…..here’s my list of the top 10.

FLOATING BREAKFAST (Heritance Aarah, Maldives)

Social distancing is natural and not a new style at Heritance Aarah, it has always been this way. The resort offers widespread escapism, a getaway like no other in a part of the Maldives which is untouched by mass tourism aka the Raa Atoll. Commence your morning with a floating breakfast, served in the solitude of your in-room pool watching enthralling views of the Indian Ocean.

HILLTOP HEALTHY BREAKFAST (The Roseate Ganges, Rishikesh)

Balanced over a hill in the still greens of Himalayas, overlooking the unspoiled waters of the Ganges River and adjacent valleys, energies your wellness journey with its rounded and ordinary method to self-healing and upkeep along with spur of your body, mind and soul. The distinct cuisine thinking at the resort spins mainly around revelling the opulent and diverse produce grown and obtained from diverse parts of Uttarakhand. Stimulating drinks welcome using regular ingredients and fruits which fresh and also act as immunity boosters.

POOL PAVILION SUITE (Amanbagh, Ajabgarh)

Inside the distinguished quiet of Amanbagh chairs the Pool Pavilion suite, picture-perfect for those who really want to switch off in complete privacy. Here the patio looks like a postcard and the fetching bathroom is cut from refined green marble. With its stimulus from Moghul architecture and panoramic windows it is a dreamily romantic home away from home. But of course, the suite is luminously surpassed by its private swimming pool abounding with a covered outdoor dining and lounging area.

SEASIDE TABLE (Kandima, Maldives)

Breaking the old-style Maldivian mould, there are no thatched roofs or Robinson Crusoe pastoral shaping at Kandima. Instead, the hotel has gone for a contemporary, super design and a young peppy vibe with vivacious pops of pink perfect for that positivity especially in these times. One thing Kandima does better than anyone else in the Maldives is set up by the Seaside especially breakfast….fancy having a little piece of ocean all by yourself.

GRAB AND GO (Address, Sky View, Dubai)

This one is a panoramic city belvedere embellishing Dubai’s skyline with two magnificent towers fringed at the peak by an architecturally fabulous Sky Bridge, in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Aromatic mixtures are skilfully prepared and served with rapidity and deftness by the professional baristas at the contemporary grab-and-go niche Café at Address Skyview. Whether a before shopping Latte or a foamy hot chocolate complemented by handcrafted sandwiches. This one is especially for those in a hurry and yet appreciate a good hearty breakfast.

GLAMPING (Karma Lakelands, Gurgaon)

Fancy being amid nature and waking up to the sounds of chirping birds and grazing squirrels, all without having to pack your car with camping gear? Well Karma Lakelands’ tranquil country house kind of tent rooms come minus the swag and fuss but with ample of stylish balminess, featuring spacious sunrise viewing decks, farm-made produce and the luxuries of organic living. Pre order your breakfast and enjoy life sunny side up!

TERRACE SUITES (Fairmont Jaipur)

The extraordinary view from the Terrace suites is a dream to behold, gawking into the soothing Aravalli’s. The terrace is the perfect place to appreciate the sunrise with a cup of tea in your hand. The tiny details matter: flowers on tables and the intricate, nature-inspired crockery as a part of the breakfast set up.

BREAKFAST BY THE STREAM (JW Marriott Mussoorie)

This property spoils you for choice with their various dining experiences, Breakfast by the stream for example! Tucked away between valleys, the stream offers spectacular views of the jungle and the flowing Kempty Falls ahead. You can opt from an old-style Indian breakfast or a selection of fine International preparations.

MOVEABLE FEAST (Qube, The Leela Palace, Delhi)

Perfectly positioned with a patio and relishes the sun in the mornings. Qube grips the farm-to-table viewpoint and cradles top ingredients. To maintain new normal norms, the Sunday brunch is served on moveable trolleys….so what if you can’t go to the food, the food can come to you!

BREAKFAST IN BED (Conrad Bengaluru)

Old is gold and this one’s amazing here as you can enjoy lake views right from the comfort of your bed. Go for Chef’s special, he curates dishes which deliver a sense of comfort but at the same time enthuse with what they have to offer.