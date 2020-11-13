If you’re planning to step out this Diwali and are scouting for safe dine-in experiences, you’d be glad to know that some of the city’s leading eateries have designed impeccable festive menus and have made way for vigilant health and sanitation practises to help. Festive and elaborate buffets are a great place to start if you're going for a family lunch, however this year many restaurants are offering some specialised desserts and fusion sweetmeats which can really elevate your Diwali feast. Read

Fairfield by Marriott

Faifield’s all-day diner Kava has set up a festive buffet for Saturday, November 14, that will feature a scrumptious array of party-favourites and quick bites like Corn and Mayo Sandwich, Kolkata Chicken Biryani and some kid-friendly choices such as Mac and Cheese, Classic Doughnuts and assorted cupcakes. Also check out their Bhai Dooj buffet on Monday, November 16 for lunch and dinner, that includes picks like Aloo Tikki Ragda Chaat, Lasooni Tadka Palak with Cherry Tomato, Sticky Rice Cake, Coconut and Peanut Balls and a lot more.

Price: Rs 999 plus taxes

Burma Burma

Be sure to visit Burma’s Burma’s biggest ever outpost in Park Street this festive season since their menu has been designed to satisfy the curious taste buds of dessert lovers. Their dessert menu designed by renowned pastry chef Vinesh Johnny includes the famed Rangoon Baked Milk, Burma Bombe, Forbidden Cherry, Tagu Piyan and Palata. Plus, this year Burma Burma will be offering a special complimentary dessert to all guests from November 14 to 16, that is made with roasted almonds, sea salt caramel and chocolate fudge and has been named the ‘Celebration’.

Price: Cost for two: Rs. 1,500 plus taxes

Kareem’s

Kareem’s is coming up with convenient delivery options this year, along with a safe dine-in experience, of course. The eatery is encouraging direct orders up to a radius of 5km and customers get a flat 10% discount on direct deliveries over Rs 1499/. The menu features excellent picks like Murg Potli Kabab, Kareem's Special Raan Biryani, Kareem's Special Raan Tandoori, Kabab Platter, and Special Gosht Dum Biryani.

Cost for Two – Meal for two cost: 1000/-

Yauatcha

The premium tea house is offering a modern Cantonese line-up with a touch of local Bengali ingredients as part of their Diwali menu. So, you’ll find some intricately crafted dim sums like the Prawn and Gondhoraj dumpling or the crunchy Banana blossom dumpling garnished with a vibrant green coriander leaf. Also try out the Steamed spicy Bhetki with mango and mustard sauce, which is Yauatcha’s rendition of the very popular ‘Shorshe Bhetki’ along with their Yang chow fried rice and Sweet and spicy lo mein. Yauatcha Patisserie has come up with a range of gift hampers that include a selection of macarons, chocolates and teas.

Cost for a-la carte menu: Rs. 2000 ++ taxes

Royal China

For Diwali, head to Bollywood’s favourite diner Royal China that is offering some scrumptious and classic Asian picks that are ideal for family-style dinners like Royal China Exotic vegetables, Lotus Leaf Rice and the Royal Dimsum Platter. Also make it a point to check out their range of desserts from Apple Pie, Chocolate Mud Cake, Chinese Mango Pudding, Creme Brulee, Tiramisu, Melting Chocolate Dome and Toffee Walnut. To celebrate the festivities Royal China, Kolkata is offering a complimentary dessert to all the guests dining in at the outlet.

Meal for two : Rs 2,500

Chowman

Chowman is one of the safest places to dine in the city considering their top-notch safety precautions. And this Diwali the restaurant chain is offering some really hearty and interesting numbers like Mushroom Pepper Salt, Fried Chilli Squid, Sweet and Spicy Crispy Chicken, Chowman’s Special Chicken, Mountain Chilli Crab, Pepper Garlic Prawn, Chilli Pork, Chilli Wine Fish, Butter Garlic Fish, Mixed Fried Rice, Cantonese Noodles, Singapore Meifoon, Toffee Walnut with Ice-Cream, Brownie with Ice cream, and more.

Cost for two: Rs 1000 plus taxes.