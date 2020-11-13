Diwali is all about indulging right, but this year has been all about unpredictability, so people are exploring newer and more convenient ways to satisfy their sweet tooth. Kolkata being the city of sweets is going the extra mile to cater to every kind of dessert lover. Be it a dine-in dessert binge, smart festive hampers, themed confection package deliveries, some good ol’ mithai marathon or even DIY dessert kits, Kolkata has got it all and you just need where to look. Here’s a helpful roundup every dessert-fanatic needs to peruse for Diwali

Sweet Bengal

The dessert haven is already winning big for their dry fruit-based sweets and authentic Bengali picks, and for Diwali Sweet Bengal has a new menu featuring interesting, flavourful options like black currant kalakand, kesar kheer kodom etc. They are also delivering across the city. Our recommendation: Ice cream sondesh and vanilla malai peda.

JW Marriott Kolkata

JW Marriott has unveiled the Diwali with Marriott box that comes with 36 assorted artisanal sweets, and costs INR 2500 plus taxes. They are available for pick-up and delivery. The custom-made hampers will offer a selection of pralines, exotic Indian sweets, bonbons, exquisite assorted nuts, signature desserts, along with wine, champagne and designer diyas and can make for incredible Diwali gifts for all ages.

ITC Royal Bengal

If you’re really looking to splurge on your loved ones to help them get over this unpredictable year, go for the impeccably curated Diwali hamper collection by ITC Hotels, which has something for everyone, from artisanal mithai to handcrafted pralines, chocolate truffles, single-origin cacaos, fondue sets etc. You can opt for the conveniently packaged hampers by Fabelle or for the seven varieties of curated dessert packages like The Regal Assemblage, The Grand Curation, Signature Mithai Collection etc.

Aminia

Go old school this Diwali and head to Aminia, which is still the irrefutable champion of Awadhi cuisine, to sample some of their beloved signatures, like Aminia Special Firni which is a firm favourite with the lovers of traditional desserts. Or the Mihidana with Rabri, which is a clever take on two of the most popular Bengali desserts and is great for sharing.

Balaram Mullick Sweets

Balaram Mullick is winning the festive circuit with their assemblage of baked confections that put an interesting spin on classic Bengali desserts, like baked rasgulla, designer sandesh cake and baked sandesh cubes. To make things convenient they are also offering same-day deliveries across the city. Our favourite picks? Dry fruit laddus, honey darshan and eggless ghewar.

Kenilworth Hotel

Kenilworth Hotel’s festive dessert hampers have guessed the need of every kind of dessert lover, because they are diverse and so interesting. There’s a cookie hamper featuring oatmeal-raisin, peanut butter and double chocolate variants. There’s a tea cake box that has flavoured cakes like vanilla, banana, lemon etc. But the best gifting pick would probably be their chocolate hampers featuring hand-rolled chocolate ganache truffle, dark chocolate filled with nougatine etc. Also check out their healthy festive hamper featuring granola picks.

Canteen

Canteen’s line of festive desserts can be paired with their fun themed cocktails and that’s ideal for some light binging. Their mishti doi cheesecake is easily their biggest USP this season, and offers a homely take on the all-time favourite cheesecake. You’ll also find fusion desserts like apple malpua that you can pair with gin-based cocktails that have been cheekily named Fuljhari, Hara Bhara and Khus Manali.

The Gourmet Box

The Gourmet Box’s festive gift boxes are versatile and really well-designed. Their Sweet Celebration Hamper features dessert sauces, protein truffles, flavoured chocolates and tins of hot chocolate. Their Festive Delight Gift hampers include conveniently packaged freshly roasted, single-source Coffee, flavored cashews, chocolate coated nuts, and a lot more.

Scoopski

Go DIY this Diwali and ditch all basic options because India’s first edible cookie dough brand Scoopski has introduced their do-it-yourself pizookie kit so you can create a pizookie from scratch in your home kitchen. The kit features a custom-made pizookie mould, a vanilla cookie dough, chocolate fudge, caramel sauce, twin choco-chips and sprinkles.