If you’ve ever been in and around Park Street, worn out and hungry after an early morning run, you’ll really appreciate what The Lords and Barons is cooking up. Their new breakfast menu leads the early breakfast trend in Kolkata, and offers a snug set-up where you can indulge in a leisurely winter breakfast under adorable colonial glass windows, overlooking a waking cityscape. Since the eatery has been designed like a turn-of-the-century English tavern lounge, it’s not surprising that they would explore this spectrum. After all, the English do like a fussy breakfast, as compared to the American coffee and donut.

Classic waffles at The Lords and Barons

The breakfast menu at The Lords and Barons balances beloved classics and some impeccably styled, Instagram-worthy picks. It has a selection of fancy egg-based European platters like any breakfast line-up should. When we dropped in one weekday morning for a pre-work breakfast, we started things off with a steaming cup of cappuccino and some Eggs Florentine. The Lords and Barons’ version sticks to the traditional recipe but styles it conveniently. So, we found two perfectly poached eggs on a bed of creamy spinach and bread, topped generously with cheddar and served with hash browns; luckily, it’s quite filling and very shareable.

The Eggs Benedict, on the other hand, is fuss-free, and resembles a breakfast canape. Served on a classic English muffin the Benedict features mini poached eggs, char grilled ham, arugula, topped with hollandaise sauce. If you’re looking for a big and lengthy breakfast that could even roll into an early brunch, make it a point to have at least one breakfast platter on your table they feature quite a new munch-able picks like sausages, hash browns, sauteed mushroom and fruit salad. You’ll also find a Healthy Breakfast Platter that comes with a bowl of freshly cut seasonal fruits.

Dessert platter at The Lords and Barons

There’s also some classic items in The LAB Archives section, like the Brioche French Toasts, served with mixed fruit compote, Swiss Bircher Homemade Muesli and fresh fruit bowls. We also tried the Lab Special Club Sandwich, which is a great option if you’ve burned one too many calories on your morning run. It features a combination of fried egg, sliced bacon, grilled chicken, sliced cheese, mayonnaise and coleslaw with a side of potato wafers. Same goes for the Seriously Sloppy Joe which is not as carb-loving and features barbecued chicken, sharp mustard, chopped jalapeno, lettuce and melted cheddar served on a crispy French baguette and garlic salt.

Also try out at least one breakfast dessert, they’re all irresistible, be it a fluffy stack of classic American pancakes served with maple syrup, or a pudding-style, burnt-top creme brulee. There's also a dessert platter that lines up a chocolate brownie, a red velvet Swiss roll, lemon tart, doughnut along with the creme brulee. Hot Tip: If you consume most of your daily calories during breakfast, go for a loaded omelette which comes with a selection of stuffings like ham, chicken, bacon etc.