If you stay in and around Ballygunge and are looking for a casual diner to unwind, then Avenue Hotels’ Kafe Mozaik is worth a check. Stationed at the ground floor of the newly launched property, the 30-seater café stocks all-time comfort grubs like thin crust pizza and creamy pasta, flavourful noodles and aromatic biryani. Chef Sharfaraz Hossain’s zeal to add a new twist to old bites will appeal to connoisseurs who are looking for something beyond the regulars on the menu.

The first dish to impress us was the deep-fried and crispy Spinach Cheese Roll. Soft and creamy in the inside, it appeared to be a cross between the popular Spring Roll and Dragon Roll. It did arrive in style, lounging on a bowl made from the roll’s dough and we relished it with the hot Siracha mayo that upped the flavour of the finger food. From the Oriental section, we sampled a bowl of Pot Rice with a spicy Pepper Garlic Fish on the side. The rice tossed with chicken, eggs and veggies and dunked in the transparent gravy was high on taste and went well with the adequately peppered succulent fish.

From the quick bites section, the American Cheese Burger had our heart with the Sunny Side Up tucked neatly between the bun and the chicken patty. Every bite resulted in a mouthful of flavours with the egg and dense chicken patty held by cheese and mayo. The iceberg lettuce added a fresh crunch to the loaded burger. Although the dish scores high on flavours, the runny egg yolk perhaps can turn the affair a bit messy, so keeping a tissue paper handy might salvage the situation.

We called it a day with a traditional plate of kulfi and witnessed a glimpse of the chef’s innovative streak here as well. The cold dessert wasn’t accompanied by the predictable faluda and rose syrup. Rather it was served like a pizza with chocolate sauce drizzled over it. And it got a perfect 10 from us!

Approximately Rs 700