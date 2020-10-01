Potent, powerful, peerless. And surprisingly palatable. This is the promise of Slay-X, which packs in 2,250 mg of caffeine per 100 grams of coffee. Launched earlier this year by husband-wife duo Lakshmi Dasaka and Chaitanya Chitta, the founders of Slay Coffee - we are promised that despite the bold hit of caffeine in every sip, it is smooth and not bitter!

And in the spirit of International Coffee Day (October 1) - we are pretty stoked to give this one a try!

Expect a unique and proprietary blend of Robusta Cherry and Robusta Parchment with premium beans sourced from high-altitude estates of Chikamagalur, and dark roasted to boost caffeine content.

Pour Over Brew Bags is the brand's latest offering, for those who want to enjoy gourmet coffee in minutes, minus the hassle.

Lakshmi shares with us, "We take pride in being the first company in the world to promise a steaming cup of handcrafted gourmet coffee even if it travels for upto 30 minutes - a promise made possible through a combination of product and packaging innovation." If you're wondering what that packaging reference is about, expect your coffee to be delivered in a sleek black spill-proof cup, designed to ensure it stays piping hot!

Delivery available in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.