This is an exclusive shout out for gastronomes of Chinar Park. If all this while you have envied your friends and family staying in Salt Lake or Behala or South Calcutta who have been relishing the best of Lebanese cuisine from Shawarma Nation, then it’s time to stop feeling bad and gorge on some delicious Middle Eastern and Turkish bites as Sharma Nation is now in your locality.

The brand already had four branches and stretching their wings towards Rajarhat, they now own a fifth outlet, a 30-seater. To celebrate their success-story we sampled three filling and flavourful dishes that are a must-have for everyone.

Their Shawarma roll is already our all-time favourite with its creamy texture and abundance of meat rolled in a tortilla. If you are a burger fan than a bite into their Crispy Crunchy Burger will make you forget the best of burgers you have had so long at the upscale gastropubs around. The simple burger gets the right crunch from the breadcrumbs on the flavourful keema patty and binding the soft buns and the patty with their zingy spice are two types of mayo -Spicy and Garlic.

Their Irani Chicken Rice Bowl makes for a great one-pot meal with the gravy laced in the rice prepared with perfection. What made the meal delectable is the shredded chicken in the rice which accentuated the entire flavour of the bowl with its charred and caramelised texture.

Check out their menu and enjoy delicious Lebanese cuisine.