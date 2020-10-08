Puja special: Chef Sumiet Raghuvanshi’s desi twist to exotic dishes are a must-try
Chef Sumiet Raghuvanshi of Ozora shares recipes that bridge the gap between the Bengali and the Mediterranean flavour profiles. His Aglio e olio puts a Bong twist to Italian spaghetti made with Laal Saag and he also replaces rice with the comforting sabudana in a risotto. Try them both.
Aglio e Olio Lal Saag
Ingredients
Spaghetti 90gms
Olive Oil 30ml
Chilli flakes 10gm
Parsley 5gms
Laal Saag 50gms
Refined flour 10gms
Cornflour 10gms
Oil for Frying 60ml
Garlic 10gms
Basil 1gm
Salt to taste
Parmesan cheese 30gms
Black pepper 1gm
Method:
In a cold pan, add olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes and crushed black pepper.
Start the pan on medium to low flame and wait for the oil to bubble.
Take it off the heat and wait for the pasta to get ready.
In the meanwhile, put another pan on high flame and fill it with 3/4 water.
Add a pinch of salt and a dash of cooking oil to it.
Once the water comes to boil, add spaghetti and cook it for 12 to 15 minutes or till it’s done. Save some pasta water for later use.
Now, wash and clean the lal saag thoroughly. Once cleaned, sprinkle some refined flour, salt and cornflour.
Flash fry and drain the excess oil on a tissue.
Put the pan with oil and other condiments on the flame and add boiled spaghetti, torn basil leaves, parsley, parmesan cheese and pasta water.
Add salt for taste and seasoning.
Take it out in a pasta bowl and add some more cheese from the top with the flash fried lal saag.
Enjoy with toasted garlic bread. Bon appetit!
No Rice Risotto
Ingredients
Sago 100 gms
Cherry Tomato 40 gms
Tomato sauce 10 gms
Cream 40 gms
Butter 25gms
Salt 2gms
Olive Oil 10gms
Black Pepper powder 5gms
Basil leaves 5gms
Chilli Flakes 5gms
Parmesan cheese 15gms
Onion 10 gms
White Wine 30ml
Celery 10gms
Pine nuts 5gms
Almonds 15 gms
Method:
Take a microwave-friendly bowl and add butter and cherry tomatoes (split into half).
Microwave it for three mins.
Soak the sago for two hours in warm water (the soaking time depends on the quality of grain).
In a pan, on medium heat add olive oil, onions, celery and sauté it for two mins.
Add the cherry tomatoes, butter and stir properly.
Now add wine followed by tomato sauce and cream and seasonings.
Tear in some basil leaves and put the sago and mix properly.
Add chopped almonds and cheese and adjust the seasoning if required.
Take it out in a bowl and add pine nuts and some more cheese. Enjoy.