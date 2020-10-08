Chef Sumiet Raghuvanshi of Ozora shares recipes that bridge the gap between the Bengali and the Mediterranean flavour profiles. His Aglio e olio puts a Bong twist to Italian spaghetti made with Laal Saag and he also replaces rice with the comforting sabudana in a risotto. Try them both.

Aglio e Olio Lal Saag

Ingredients

Spaghetti 90gms

Olive Oil 30ml

Chilli flakes 10gm

Parsley 5gms

Laal Saag 50gms

Refined flour 10gms

Cornflour 10gms

Oil for Frying 60ml

Garlic 10gms

Basil 1gm

Salt to taste

Parmesan cheese 30gms

Black pepper 1gm

Method:

In a cold pan, add olive oil, garlic, chilli flakes and crushed black pepper.

Start the pan on medium to low flame and wait for the oil to bubble.

Take it off the heat and wait for the pasta to get ready.

In the meanwhile, put another pan on high flame and fill it with 3/4 water.

Add a pinch of salt and a dash of cooking oil to it.

Once the water comes to boil, add spaghetti and cook it for 12 to 15 minutes or till it’s done. Save some pasta water for later use.

Now, wash and clean the lal saag thoroughly. Once cleaned, sprinkle some refined flour, salt and cornflour.

Flash fry and drain the excess oil on a tissue.

Put the pan with oil and other condiments on the flame and add boiled spaghetti, torn basil leaves, parsley, parmesan cheese and pasta water.

Add salt for taste and seasoning.

Take it out in a pasta bowl and add some more cheese from the top with the flash fried lal saag.

Enjoy with toasted garlic bread. Bon appetit!

No Rice Risotto



Ingredients

Sago 100 gms

Cherry Tomato 40 gms

Tomato sauce 10 gms

Cream 40 gms

Butter 25gms

Salt 2gms

Olive Oil 10gms

Black Pepper powder 5gms

Basil leaves 5gms

Chilli Flakes 5gms

Parmesan cheese 15gms

Onion 10 gms

White Wine 30ml

Celery 10gms

Pine nuts 5gms

Almonds 15 gms

Method:

Take a microwave-friendly bowl and add butter and cherry tomatoes (split into half).

Microwave it for three mins.

Soak the sago for two hours in warm water (the soaking time depends on the quality of grain).

In a pan, on medium heat add olive oil, onions, celery and sauté it for two mins.

Add the cherry tomatoes, butter and stir properly.

Now add wine followed by tomato sauce and cream and seasonings.

Tear in some basil leaves and put the sago and mix properly.

Add chopped almonds and cheese and adjust the seasoning if required.

Take it out in a bowl and add pine nuts and some more cheese. Enjoy.