The foodies of Kolkata have seriously warmed up to the DIY way of living and we asked celebrity chef Krishna Khetle, who’s also the consulting chef at Zobet, to share recipes for some of his most DIY-friendly signature fusion creations. Here are two party-ready fusion numbers which can easily replace your Saptami phuchka binging:

Dabeli Bao

Ingredients for Garlic Chutney

1/4 cup Garlic (Peeled and Chopped)

1 tbsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

Salt to taste

For Masala Peanuts

1/4 cup Roasted Peanuts (Slightly crushed)

1 tbsp Vegetable Oil

Salt to taste

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

For Potato Filling

2 tbsp Butter

1/2 cup Onion (Chopped)

1 tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

1/2 tsp Turmeric Powder

1/4 cup Dabeli Masala

1 and 1/2 cup Boiled Potatoes

1 tbsp Tamarind Chutney

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Dry Coconut (Grated)

2 tbsp Pomegranate Seeds

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander

For assembly and garnish

5-6 Bao

1/4 cup Tamarind Chutney

1/4 cup Nylon Sev

1/4 cup Onion (Chopped)

2 tbsp Pomegranate Seeds

4 tbsp Butter

Method

Mix the ingredients for the garlic chutney in the jar of a blender and blend until smooth.

Add a little water

Mix all the ingredients for masala peanuts in a separate bowl.

For the filling, heat butter in a pan.

Add onion and fry until it turns transparent.

Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and dabeli masala and fry for a minute.

Add 1/4 cup water and cook the masala for 2-3 minutes.

Add mashed potatoes, tamarind chutney and salt and mix well and cook for a minute

Transfer the stuffing on a plate and top with dry coconut, pomegranate seeds and fresh coriander.

Cut along the sides of the bao.

Slather with garlic chutney and tamarind chutney.

Stuff some potato filling in the pav. Top with masala peanuts, onion and pomegranate seeds.

Press the stuffed bao with nylon sev on the sides.

Heat a griddle and add butter on it.

Roast the stuffed bao from both the sides on low heat until light brown.

Garnish with fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds.





Achari chicken tikka with chutney foam, magic dust

Ingredients:

500 gm skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds

¼ teaspoon kalonji (onion seed)

¼ teaspoon black peppercorns

3 cardamom pods,

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

½ teaspoon paprika

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

1-inch ginger, minced or grated

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons mustard oil

½ cup achar ka juice or masala

For Magic dust

2 teaspoons Sichuan peppercorns

5 to 6 whole star anise

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground fennel seeds

Chilli flakes

Salt to taste

Chat masala ½ tea spoon

Ginger powder ½ tea spoon

Garlic powder – ½ teaspoon

Roast all above, make it cool, and strain with strainer



Method

Freshly grind the fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, kalonji, black peppercorns, and cardamom seeds, achar juice

Add the freshly ground spices and all remaining ingredients to a large bowl and mix well. Add the chicken pieces and mix until well combined.

Allow the mixture to marinate in the fridge for 2-8 hours. Take it out 30 minutes before grilling to

allow the chicken to come to room temperature.

Thread the pieces of the chicken onto skewers.

Grill on high heat (lowering to medium-high if needed) until golden brown and cooked through,

turning skewers occasionally.

Transfer skewers to a platter and serve on top of black slate

How to make Chutney foam (A foam is a mixture of liquid and air. Since I wanted to make cilantro foam, I had to first make a liquid version of the herb).

Steep cilantro in hot water for about 10 minutes before blending the mixture in the blender.

On the side, dissolve gelatin in some water.

Blend it with a hand blender and serve on top of steak.