Puja special: Chef Ritabrata Biswas shares recipes for delectables with a spin
Chef Ritabrata Biswas from Grace at Kolkata Centre For Creativity has a flair for blending new flavours with old and often forgotten ingredients. If you’re looking for green meals for your next home party, look no further:
Greens and Narkol Shorshe
Ingredients:
Yoghurt 30 gm
Cream 100 ml
Mustard oil 16ml
Black mustard seed 10 gm
Yellow mustard seed 10 gm
White vinegar 22ml
Coconut milk 40 ml
Butter 140 gm
Curry leaf 10 gm
Refined oil 40 ml
Romaine leaf 30 gm
Lettuce leaf 30 gm
Lollo rosso 30 gm
Orange 14 gm
Musk melon fruit 60 gm
White wine vinegar 1 ml
Cucumber 20 gm
Sugar 2 gm
Method:
Wash the greens, dry them properly and put them all in a bowl.
Add salt, pepper and olive oil dressing.
Mix it well and put the greens in a salad bowl for final plating.
Put some orange segment, melon scoop and pickled cucumber.
Finally, garnish with some microgreens.
Kalo Chaler Payesh
Ingredients:
Black rice 15 gm
Milk 250 ml
Caramel syrup 25 ml
Honey 20 ml
Basil leaf 7 gm
Salt 1 gm
Cardamom powder 1gm
Method:
Wash the black rice and soak for 2- 3 minutes.
Heat the milk on medium heat in a pan.
Once the milk starts to boil add the rice and cook on low heat until the rice is nicely cooked and the milk has reduced to half. (It will take 30 – 40 minutes)
Add caramel syrup for sweetness.
Keep stirring to make sure it doesn’t stick to the pan.
For flavour, sprinkle basil and cardamom powder.