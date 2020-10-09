Chef Ritabrata Biswas from Grace at Kolkata Centre For Creativity has a flair for blending new flavours with old and often forgotten ingredients. If you’re looking for green meals for your next home party, look no further:

Greens and Narkol Shorshe

Ingredients:

Yoghurt 30 gm

Cream 100 ml

Mustard oil 16ml

Black mustard seed 10 gm

Yellow mustard seed 10 gm

White vinegar 22ml

Coconut milk 40 ml

Butter 140 gm

Curry leaf 10 gm

Refined oil 40 ml

Romaine leaf 30 gm

Lettuce leaf 30 gm

Lollo rosso 30 gm

Orange 14 gm

Musk melon fruit 60 gm

White wine vinegar 1 ml

Cucumber 20 gm

Sugar 2 gm

Method:

Wash the greens, dry them properly and put them all in a bowl.

Add salt, pepper and olive oil dressing.

Mix it well and put the greens in a salad bowl for final plating.

Put some orange segment, melon scoop and pickled cucumber.

Finally, garnish with some microgreens.

Kalo Chaler Payesh

Ingredients:

Black rice 15 gm

Milk 250 ml

Caramel syrup 25 ml

Honey 20 ml

Basil leaf 7 gm

Salt 1 gm

Cardamom powder 1gm

Method:

Wash the black rice and soak for 2- 3 minutes.

Heat the milk on medium heat in a pan.

Once the milk starts to boil add the rice and cook on low heat until the rice is nicely cooked and the milk has reduced to half. (It will take 30 – 40 minutes)

Add caramel syrup for sweetness.

Keep stirring to make sure it doesn’t stick to the pan.

For flavour, sprinkle basil and cardamom powder.