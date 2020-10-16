The famous Bengali Durga Puja feast has undergone quite the facelift, courtesy a raging health crisis. But the foodies of the city are nothing if not adaptable, so Kolkata’s diners, pubs and luxury hotels have all ushered in functional, well-designed dining experiences so that the city’s gourmands can indulge fearlessly while maintaining social distancing. As the new normal of the dining culture demands, most city eateries have come up with convenient delivery, takeaway and even drive-in pick-up options to reduce contact and keep things sanitary. In fact, some of the top-tier hotels have come up with their very own delivery services so you can set up a gourmet feast at home for your Durga Puja house party.

The luxury hotels have curated newer, safer buffet options along with handy ways of sanitisations and are pretty vigilant about social distancing at their properties. So if you’re anxious about stepping out this Puja, fret not, because we’ve sorted some excellent picks for you to indulge in this festive season.

JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata

JW Marriott Kolkata has curated a bevy of festive offerings, including decadent buffets at JW Kitchen, a special a la carte menu at Vintage Asia and Mahabhoj along with live performances at the ballroom accompanied with the sounds of the joyous Dhaak and Dhunuchi Naach. If you’re planning to get away for some solitary downtime with your family, book a luxury staycation with Marriott Bonvoy. Plus, if you’re already planning diwali gifts for your loved ones, stock up on Marriott’s exclusive Diwali Gift boxes featuring delectable silver pistachio and coco tango chocolates. Starts at Rs 1575. Till October 26. For details call 6633 0000

Hyatt Regency Kolkata

Hyatt Regency’s premium Italian diner La Cucina has re-opened its doors just in time for your Puja binging. So if you want to steer clear of the traditional homely delicacies and opt for some flawless gnocchi and handcrafted pizzas, look no further.

Plus, the hotel has also come up with a very functional buffet-on-the-table form of dining to make social distancing easier for buffet lovers. In fact, you can even bring Hyatt’s buffet boxes home if you’re planning a family dinner. Starts at Rs 1199 + taxes For details call 6820 1234.

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

If you’re looking to go all out and indulge in a bona fide elaborate Bengali feast this Puja, Holiday Inn’s Social Kitchen is hosting a Special Bengali Buffet where you’ll find some of the most sought-after homegrown delicacies like Posto Phulkapi, Narkeli Cholar Dal, Kolkata Style Mutton Biryani along with a salad bar and live jalebi counter. You can also make the most of their staycation package which starts from just Rs 5500. Meal starts from Rs 1099. Till October 26. For details call 033 6699 6699.

Raajkutir

The Raajbarir Bhuribhoj menu at the boutique hotel Raajkutir is set to be a royal affair; curated like a Zamindari-style menu, the offerings include some exceptional picks like Fish Batter Fry, Aloo Shorshe Salad, Tangra Chilli Chicken, Krishnanager sandesh and a whole lot more. You can also have special thalis delivered to your home and make the best of their luxury staycation packages. Starts at Rs 1199 + Till October 26. For details call 91 84200 20141

Taj Bengal

Taj Bengal just stepped into its 31st year this month and is bringing the best of luxury experiences for people of the city. The Puja special lunch and dinner thali at Sonargaon will feature some impeccable Bengali numbers. You can also have the best of Taj’s global signature delicacies delivered to your home via their delivery service Qmin.

Kenilworth Hotel

Kenilworth Hotel has a scrumptious Puja buffet that features numbers like Aam para sherbet, Doi Ghol

Chingri Machher Malai Curry, Kosha mangsho, Pabda masher jhol, Chicken Chilli Black bean sauce, Begun bhaja, Potal Bhaja ,Rajbhog, Mishti Doi, Baked Rosogulla, Kheer, Sandesh Platter & more

Price: Rs.1,499 all inclusive per person

Zobet

Kolkata’s newest all-day gastropub is acing the fusion memo just right and has come up with the Puja Grandiose menu which puts fun spins on authentic Bengali delicacies like Aloo Posto Seekh which is traditional posto grilled with a seekh in a clay oven and served with with poppy seeds chutney, Chingri Posto Paella which features Bengali prawns served on Spanish paella made with local Bengal rice, Chenna Jalebi South West which is a Rose mousse in chhena jalebi with dry rose petals and a lot more.

Zobet is also offering home delivery via food apps and their in-house delivery personnel. Cost for two – Rs 1,100 + taxes (Without alcohol). Till October 31.

Royal China

Bollywood’s favourite Cantonese diner is warming up quite nicely to the city of joy and is introducing some brand new dishes for Puja this year. The menu is an ode to the world of Cantonese cuisine and features options like Pan fried Pomfret in Black Bean Sauce, Baked Chilean Sea Bass (Honey Glazed), Baked Salmon Garlic, Steamed Truffle and Pork Dumpling and a selection of drool-worthy desserts, like classic Tiramisu, Apple Pie, Toffee Walnut with Vanilla Icecream and Creme Brulee. Delivery and takeaway options are also available. Meal for two: Rs 2,500 inclusive taxes. For more details call 033 40082121/9292, 8420085555

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

Kolkata’s Rang De Basanti Dhaba has come up with a Durga Puja menu called Back to Basanti which will feature familiar picks like Basanti Dal Makhani, RDBD Paneer Tikka, Purani Dilli Mirch Meat, RDBD Dum Biryani, Kadai Chicken along with an array of other mouthwatering dishes to choose from. You can also opt for take-aways and deliveries. Price for two: Rs 800 plus GST. For details call 033 4006 1010.

Cafe Central

Kolkata's newest eatery Cafe Central is launching a Puja special menu featuring an elaborate Bengali fare served as a-la-carte or a Zamindari thaali including delectable numbers like Dhokar Dalna, Murshidabadi Aloor Dum, Bhetki Shorshe Paturi, Kasha Lal Baadi Mangsho, and a lot more. You can also opt for drive-in takeaways and deliveries. Till October 27. Starts at 499. For details call 9831028905

Ozora

Kolkata’s hottest eatery Ozora has a brand new SkyDeck so you can live it up on an on airy rooftop with some fierce cocktails and gaze upon the festive city below. Ozora has also introduced a new menu which features authentic chicken biryani to Italian style mushroom ravioli to desi malai kofta at the comfort of your doorstep. Price for two: Rs 2500. For details call 098366 78686.

The Fatty Bao

The Fatty Bao has a new Puja special all-day menu from Oct 19 -Nov 1, 2020 inspired by the signature dishes from the iconic food streets of South-East Asia, which features specials likes Thailand’s Mekong River Thai Boat Noodles to Cireng Fritters from Sudirman Street in Bandung to Hot Steamed Fishfrom Guijie Street in Beijingthe and Balinese Chicken from famed Jalan Alor Food Street in Kuala Lumpur and more.

Head Chef Sumit will virtually guides you through the famed food streets exploring the legendary dishes, discovering hidden gems and local delicacies from iconic hawkers’ stalls and ubiquitous push carts, with a menu that draws inspiration from South East Asia’s diverse culinary repertoire, with each dish having its own distinctive style. Meal for Two without alcohol, excluding taxes Rs.1500.

Yauatcha

Yauatcha's festive menu offers an assorted range of delicious dim sum, stir-fry, staples and desserts like the Prawn and Gondhoraj dumpling, crunchy Banana blossom dumpling garnished with a vibrant green coriander leaf, Stir-fried minced lamb with fried eggplant, made using modern Cantonese techniques and Asian flavours. There's also familiar picks like Steamed spicy Bhetki with mango and mustard sauce, Yauatcha’s rendition of the very popular ‘Sorshe Bhetki’ and for the staples, the Yang chow fried rice and Sweet and spicy lomein. Cost for a-la carte menu: Rs. 2000 ++ taxes

Kewpie

Kewpie is re-opening with a brand new Puja special menu featuring elaborate Mahabhoj thalis, delicious seafood items and some traditional Bengali desserts like chaler payesh, mishti doi, and more. Call Call 9831677610 or 24861600 to book