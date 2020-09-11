The lockdown has maneuvered a curious change amid the foodies of the city who have had to think outside the box for their dessert cravings. Patissier and home baker Tanvi Ghai who has used this break to re-think and grow her brand, tells us that the city’s gourmands have been craving wholesome authentic desserts made from scratch but in smart, hassle-free portions. The Le Cordon Bleu alum has been earning quite a bit of renown for her elaborate cakes, one-of-a-kind European desserts, and stunningly curated custom dessert hampers which are popularising the idea of deserts on-the-go.

Chilled Chocolate Pudding

“We resumed our services just a few weeks before Rakhi, and discovered that people haven’t really stopped ordering desserts or celebrating. They have only become more cautious now, they are being smart and asking questions about what they are buying, and that’s a welcome change especially now. My single-serve dessert tubs and limited edition hampers featuring assorted mini loaves and lemon tea cakes have been quite the rage for Rakhi, owing to their convenient packaging. People don’t usually want to hold on to a dessert for too long now, which is why smaller convenient portions are doing so well, they are single-serve and are good enough for one seating at a family-style meal,” Ghai remarks.

Ghai's festive dessert tubs





The baker reveals that she has made some changes to her menu, but has stuck to her signatures which are selling at the usual speed even amid the shutdown. “I think my fudge brownies sell out the fastest, they cost around 100 bucks and people have been dropping in to pick it up every now and then,” we are told. Ghai’s all-natural, preservative-free creations are the most relevant now as smart binging is on the rise. The baker who started her home-based label a few years back reveals that natural, freshly made and interesting desserts have always been her forte.

“Everything I use, be it produce, jams or sauces, they are all made from scratch by me, and my baking has always been something that makes me happy, so I’ve worked with what comes naturally to me. And I only make something for others that I’d be comfortable feeding my own family and I’ve always worked with the same principle,” Ghai says.

Ghai's famous caramel popcorn topped chocolate cake





We chose to sample some of Ghai’s best-sellers, including her famous fudge brownies and caramel popcorn topped chocolate cake which has been taking Instagram by storm. “It’s just a chocolate cake with caramel popcorn topping, but it has really worked out, it has been my highest selling cake for more than a year now,” she tells us. Some of the other convenient options from the menu are her fresh blueberry crumble cake, bite-sized cake loaves and her banofee pie which is available in various sizes.



Ghai does almost all her baking alone in her bakery kitchen with the help of one in-house staff. “We have always been very vigilant about hygiene but given the circumstances of course, we had to work on some extra measures. We did not sign up with food delivery apps, we only use our in-house staff for deliveries and we have been making deliveries throughout the city. And managing the deliveries on the personal front feels safer to me, for my clients,” Ghai tells us.