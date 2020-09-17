Darjeeling’s beloved bakery and cafe Glenary's has resumed its operations from this month and is now fully operating. The century-old cafe has opened all three of its floors for the public and also took to its Facebook page to reveal that the joint is being vigilant about necessary sanitation and hygiene guidelines.

“Greetings from Glenarys! The restaurant, Buzz and the Coffee Shop with spaced and limited dining room and patio seating. To ensure maximum safety, our team will be wearing masks + gloves, taking temperatures before arriving to work, and more. We will do our best to continue to communicate with you in a timely and transparent way so you can continue to visit with us without worry,” Glenary's wrote on its Facebook page.

Glenary's also pursued a no lay-off policy during the shutdown and took to social media to talk about how it is holding on to all 130 members of its staff even amid the Covid-19 crisis. “The difficult times of #Covid2019 have made furlough, retrenchment and lay-offs the buzz words in the corporate world, but the iconic Glenary’s in Darjeeling has stood out like its delicious confectionery as the eatery has decided to carry on with its no-retirement-no-retrenchment policy. Our business is not about putting sugar and flour in a machine and coming out with cakes. It is about people. If people are happy, motivated...if there is camaraderie, they like to work,” said Ajoy Edwards, the owner.

The cafe had also partnered with some delivery services, during the shitdown so people across the country could order Glenary's specialties, and is currently delivering with their in-house staff. Glenary's closed its doors temporarily in Mid-March as the lockdown restrictions began, and in fact gave away baked goods for free on March 22 post which the bakery was shut for a few weeks.