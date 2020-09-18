Superfood recipes are the best way to indulge smartly, and the matcha and avocado-based desserts on our Instagram timelines are a great way of mastering a DIY superfood dessert which is delicious, healthy and obviously comes with less guilt. Chef Vikas Seth of Sanchez and Sriracha has a signature dark chocolate guacamole mousse topped off with avocado bits, seeds & edible flowers that also comes in a vegan variety on request (without cream), and he shared the recipe with us. Take a look:

Dark Chocolate Guacamole, Toasted Pepitas

with cinnamon sugar dusted nachos

Ingredients

Dark chocolate Guacamole

Ripe Avocado 1pc

Organic Honey 1 tbsp

Dark Chocolate, melted 4tbsp

Olive Oil 1 tsp

Salt, a pinch

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted Nachos

Flour Tortillas 2pc

Butter 1tbsp

Cinnamon powder 1tsp

Hibiscus Dust(optional) 1 tsp

Castor Sugar 2tbsp

Garnish

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds 1 tbsp

Method

- Cut avocados into half. Remove seed. Scoop out avocado flesh from the peel into a mixing bowl. Discard any browned areas. Cut into small cubes a table spoon of avocado and keep it aside for the garnish, smear it with a little olive oil.

- Using a fork, mash the rest of avocado, add in honey, melted dark chocolate, olive oil and pinch of salt. blend well and your Dark Chocolate Guacamole is ready. Now transfer the mix in the pipping bag. Keep the pipping bag in the refrigerator till the mix get stiff to pipe.

- Mix castor sugar, hibiscus dust & cinnamon powder together and keep it aside till required.

- Cut the flour tortillas to triangles, bake it in the oven at 180 c for 5 to 7 minutes till it gets crispy.

- Take it out and when the chips are still warm brush it with butter on both the sides.

- Toss the chips in the flavored sugar lightly and keep it on a separate plate and you have your cinnamon sugar dusted nachos ready.

- For finishing, take out the chocolate guacamole and pipe it well on the plate, arrange cinnamon sugar nachos on the side and garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds, which are called Pepitas and cubes of avocado.