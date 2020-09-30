We all want to control our sugar intake, but stress eating and hurried meals always get in the way. Most wellness coaches and nutritionists have recommended planned meals so as to avoid unhealthy ingredients, and processed food full of refined sugar. So, we spoke to Pooja Banga, director and nutritionist at Cultivating Health, who is also a wellness coach who specialises in the field of holistic wellness to help us introduce healthy, natural sugar in our daily diet

“You should know the difference between natural and refined sugar. Also, many a times sugar is mentioned with different names like lactose, glucose, galactose etc in packets. You should be aware of how much sugar you are consuming. Avoid eating processed foods as they include huge amount of fats and sugar, even protein bars and fat free products have them,” Banga explains.

Natural sugar is obviously the way to go, but what are some of the functional ways of including them in our daily diet? Banga makes it easier.



Use more Cinnamon

Spice up your food with cinnamon, it adds seasoning and taste also regulates blood sugar level. You can sprinkle it on your food and shakes in place of sugar.

Do not skip carbs altogether

If you skip carbs from your diet, you will feel hungry all day. Foods like coconut oil, nuts and seeds, avocado can make you feel full for longer and maintain sugar level and you won't crave sweets.

Indulge more naturally

Adapt more natural ways to satisfy your sweet cravings. You can go for fruits, organic honey, dates, naturally dry fruits, honey, dates etc as a substitute to sugar. They all contain natural sugars and just watch your portions.

Plan your meals and keep it real

Plan each meal and also plan a special cheat day to enjoy your special treat. Avoid skipping meals, because when you skip meals, you are starving and this basically causes a drop in blood sugar levels and activates the sweet cravings. If you are craving food, you can munch on nuts, seeds, naturally dried fruits, popcorn etc.

Watch what you drink

Avoid drinking carbonated drinks like soda and soft drinks etc, even packed juices as they have artificial sugars added. Drink water, fresh fruit and vegetable juices, buttermilk, coconut water are really good for hydration.