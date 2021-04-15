Now that the movie-watching experience has shifted indoors (yet again!), what with a menacing virus that refuses to let normality prevail, the munching partner - popcorn, cannot be ordinary. The same old butter and salt and at the most caramel, just doesn't match up to the mood.

Tapping on your demands Popcorn & Company brings a wide variety of gourmet popcorn, which will elevate your movie dates. Sample flavours like Cheddar Cheese, Chocolate, Sriracha, Caramel and litchi. We sampled the Sriracha variant and loved the spicy hint in the humble munchie. Also, their limited edition Confetti popcorn was a delight for the eyes and for the tastebuds. The colourful lot are for special occasions.

The Delhi-based popcorn company that operates online also have amazing DIY kits. If you have a big family or if you are planning a get together with your gang then try their DIY kits which comes with a delightful seasoning. Also, a must-try is their seasoning which can turn any boring popcorn into a gourmet one.