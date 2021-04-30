Nothing spells joie de vivre better than a lavish Hungarian almond sponge torte (a Central European delicacy also known as a Dobos torte) flanked by 70% Valrhona Guanaja chocolate, or a dark and luxuriant Foret Noir. These are a couple of noteworthy picks from the One of a Kind Cake Selection by ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar; the line-up assembles a range of elaborate celebration cakes curated by award-winning chef Vikas Shrivastava who heads the Confectionary Patisserie at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar.

There are many things that set these bakes apart from gimmicky, highstreet or store-baked picks, but the ingredient-first approach is the menu’s biggest USP as Chef Shrivastava has cherry picked top-notch rarities from across the world for his recipes.

A re-visited Black Forest

“We've worked with flavours that are not usually spotted on any and every ingredient list, which is what establishes their novelty; be it the premium single-origin chocolates, Guatemalan vanilla, Guanaja dark chocolate, Turkish saffrons, cream from Chantilly, they're all authentically sourced. We're essentially revamping familiar curations and recipes, in fresher ways. A good example is the Tiramisu Gateaux, It still has coffee and mascarpone but the format and the texture are so different; it features Nicamalai Coffee Ganache, a saviorde dipped in coffee liqueur and a coffee bean jaconde sponge,” the chef shares.

Another modernist example would be chef Shrivastava’s take on the tarte au crumble which features a decadent play on textures. His Hazelnut Tarte Au Crumble Chocolate is made with 80% bittersweet chocolate crumble tart base, a milk chocolate hazelnut mousse and a hazelnut whipped ganache topper.

Gluten-free Chocolate Marquise

“Every number from the One of a Kind Cake Selection by ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar is a work of art. They encapsulate the spirit of the extravagant and the fancy and craft a combination of unusual flavours and textures with the finest ingredients from across the world. A ‘must have' masterpiece for special occasions,” says Tejinder Singh, Area Manager East ITC Hotels & Cluster General Manager ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar. The menu also features some light and summer-friendly curations like the Lemon Meringue Tart (made with a tangy lemon curd custard and a torched fluffy Swiss meringue), or the contemporary carrot cake (made with 70 percent Guanaja dark chocolate).

Red velvet cheesecake

The menu switches up staple elements in familiar recipes as it gives a new makeup to classic items like red velvet cheesecake - chef Shrivastava’s version of this recipe lines up a beetroot and vanilla cream cheese baked cake on a Venezualean chocolate sponge. There’s even a Gulab Jamun Cheesecake that uses sugar soaked milk dumplings baked with white chocolate cream cheese and a Farmlite crumble base, for those who simply can’t seem to get past homegrown treats.

Our top picks:

Baked Chocolate Gateau made with 70% Guanaja Dark chocolate - Exceptionally rich and balanced base, with a delicate silk ganache; it offers a complex and aromatic sweetness with lingering warm notes

Revisited Black Forest made with a chocolate mud sponge, Morello cherry compote - The Opalys Chantilly cream is a total stunner and the caramel chocolate mousse adds a good consistency in texture

Available on a 24 hours pre-order

Rs 3,750 onwards