L'instant cafe brings some authentic French cuisines to town 

Kolkata’s rendezvous with French cuisine goes back many years but when a French national sets up a shop here, the lure of bona fide recipes is sure to excite any gastronome. L’instant café which has already set up two addresses in the city brings a good mix of French and Italian fare to the table.

We dropped in at the 50-seater café on Lake View Road where the outdoor set-up is perfect for winter evenings. The bright pop of colours indoor was equally inviting and as we settled comfortably for a review, Cedric Josse, who started this passion project along with his wife Anita Oraon, emphasises that he wanted to treat Kolkata to authentic European cuisine in an authentic café set-up. “We know the history of Kolkata and its French connection which was an added advantage for us. Since the city is already attuned to the flavours of the region, all we needed was to bring in more authenticity to their plate. We are very serious when it comes to sourcing high-quality ingredients and employing the right technique,” he tells us.

Tagliatelle Smoke Salmon pasta

Hot and crispy Nem Ran or Chicken Spring Roll loaded with chunks of chicken, teased our tastebuds when dipped in a hot sauce. The fried delicacy was followed by a creamy pasta settled in a deep dish, which made for a good entrée. What makes the Tagliatelle Smoke Salmon a must-have is the fresh flavour of the fish. Next, Cedric treats us to his grandmother’s recipe, a dish that made Sundays a celebration back in his hometown when he was a child. Chicken with Olives and Mushroom is a tangy preparation and makes for a filling luncheon or dinner option. If you are looking for a good pizza option then we recommend you dig into their Four Cheese Pizza that throws in goat cheese, emmental, blue cheese and mozzarella for an oh-so-satisfying pizza session.

Creme Brulee

A classic Creme Brulee is what we needed to end the day on a sweet note. The sheer quantity of the decadent dessert delighted us though the glazed crust was a bit disappointing. Cold and hot beverages are also their strong point and we relished an aromatic Mulled Wine Tea. The amber coloured tea has sweet notes with an undertone of clove and mace that made every sip therapeutic.

Meal for two: `800+