La Macario Cafe's breakfast menu is marked by fresh flavours 

Some freshness on the plate packed with the right nutrition is all we need to kickstart a day. And La Macario Café brings in the two most vital elements along with amazing flavours to keep you charged for the larger part of the day and give your body the right fuel to remain healthy. Before we started the first meal of the day at this café located at Wood Street, Radhika Jalan who steers her maiden project with utmost passion offers, “To make the most of winter mornings we have curated a special breakfast menu that will help patrons start the day on the right note. There are plenty of options in eggs, we also throw in some fresh greens and freshly made bread. We take utmost care of the ingredients and I personally supervise its supply and stock in the kitchen.”

A fresh glass of orange juice packed with the goodness of vitamin c gave our system a refreshing start. Offering a European fare, the avocado topped recipes are the best bites, to begin with. Said to be an excellent source of potassium, fibre and monosaturated fats, the exotic fruit is raved by celebs who consume it for healthier hair and skin. We pigged out on a classic Avocado on Toast that serves the super fruit slices immaculately on the top of a housemade baguette. The additional seasoning on the top made it more delectable. Among the other small and healthy bites, we also recommend the Creamy Asparagus On Toast, which has a beautiful crunch to it.

An ideal breakfast is incomplete without eggs and we opted for Shiitake Mushroom and Asparagus Omelette. The filling of green asparagus and soft shiitake added a distinct flavour to the fluffy omelette. And what we loved the most about the recipe is the herbed potatoes served on the sides along with a choice of bread.

Among beverages, there are a lot of options for coffee addicts, whose meal is incomplete without a hot cuppa. However, if you are in a mood to ditch the boring variant, we would recommend you to indulge in some luxuriant Irish Coffee topped with cream.

If you are looking for some sweet endings then go for their Nutella and Mix Berries Crepe. The fresh seasonal strawberries add a fruity touch to the delicate crepes.

Meal for two: Rs 800