Chef Jayanta Banerjee continues his experiment with Bengali cuisine  

For a chef, with over two decades of experience, it is an organic progression to launch a diner. However, doing so during the pandemic definitely requires a brave heart. We are talking about Chef Jayanta Banerjee, who started his restaurant, 37 Relish Route amidst the raging pandemic in 2020. Not regretting his move a bit, the chef tells us that there are, in fact, a couple of things that are making him love his new role as an entrepreneur. “I am my own boss, now. Though I have led the kitchen at many star properties across the country, I am happy that I don’t have to take instructions anymore. I am enjoying my freedom to experiment in the kitchen. I have 12 staff who are like my extended family,” says Jayanta, who shares work including serving food to the customers and managing the accounts.

37 Relish Route's spread

Launching a diner at the height of the pandemic entailed delivering food online and the chef skillfully handled the pressure. Besides food aggregating platforms, he had his own fleet of delivery staff to keep up with the demand. An active social media account, manoeuvred by his daughter, also helped the chef in assessing the mood board of the customers. 37 Relish Route serves dishes into two sections — Western that mainly covers continental fare including popular grills and bakes, and Bengali that brings to the plate many long-lost traditional recipes that are now difficult and cumbersome to replicate in home kitchens. The highlight of the Bengali menu includes classic recipes like Shile Bata Chingri, Kalo Bhuna Mangsho and Murshidabad Murgi Bhaja. His other interesting draws comprise Haaser Deem Malai Curry and Chhana Posto Paturi. In the upcoming year, the chef wants to further bolster the brand’s image and intends to branch out into North Kolkata and Chandernagore by 2023.