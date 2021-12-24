Anisha Chand’s Moonpie masters in sinful and well-balanced desserts

Moonpie’s story began a year back with Anisha Chand telling her friends, “I’ve made some dessert and I’m sending you some because we can’t eat it all.” Since then, the home baker has been baking bespoke cakes for her ever-increasing patrons.

With her Ganache Pie topping the list of hot sellers, she hasn’t kept a count on how many she has sold, so far. “The ganache pie was made on a whim when I was craving chocolate and feeling creative one day. The response to it has been overwhelming, and it has become a favourite for birthdays and weekend get-togethers,” says Anisha whose cheesecakes in multiple flavours and Apple Pie are also in demand. She adds, “During the nationwide lockdown, I kept trying new recipes for desserts and was pleasantly surprised when my baking took a serious turn and I started receiving orders from friends and relatives. Social media too played a big factor in gaining popularity.”

The graphic designer-turned home baker tells us more about her venture and her Christmas stock.

Moonpie

Since you are a self-taught baker, how did the switch happen?

It’s not an ‘I hated my nine to five job so I decided to pursue my passion’ story. I love designing and illustration jobs and was very happy doing it. Moonpie happened accidentally. Interestingly, I used to be someone who refused to cook or enter the kitchen. At a time when we weren’t leaving the house, the kitchen just became another location to go to and baking became a new creative outlet to explore. Basically, I started making things that I wanted to eat and did not have access to. Though, my mom likes to say that it was always in my genes.

How does your brand stand out among the lot that got launched during the pandemic?

I’ve observed that very often desserts tend to be too sweet with sugar being the most dominant element. They almost feel more like eating a mithai rather than a dessert. The focus on bringing out the depth of individual flavour is what guided my palate. I believe there was a demand in the market for desserts that aren’t overly sweet and I feel that’s where we’ve found our niche.

Your Christmas offerings?

I’m putting strawberries on everything! Personally, it’s one of my favourite fruits and works fabulously in desserts. Apart from that, this is the time for pies, cookies and warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Your plans for 2022?

I have a few things up my sleeve but mostly to build on the brand aspect of things and not just new recipes