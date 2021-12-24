Christmas 2021: Dashing to the store? Our curated hamper list promises to sleigh all weekend long

So you’ve been busy all week and are scrambling to find all your favourite Christmas goodies? Fret not, we have you sorted. From the classic plum cake to cookies and macaroons to mince pies — our list of hampers promise curated X’mas baskets, whether it is to take home or gift.

Life of pie

Homemade macaroons to chocolate rum balls, this hamper of curated goodies for the season is packed with indulgence. Look out for a brandy Christmas plum cake, Santa figurines sculpted out of chocolate, stollen, panettone, mince pies, bottles of extra virgin olive oil and orange and ginger marmalade. At The Westin Chennai Velachery, INR 500 to INR 8,000.

Yule love this log!

In this hamper with a twist, the ubiquitous plum cake is reimagined in the form of another Christmas classic — the Yule log. With rum-soaked vine fruits, nuts and spices — rolled with marzipan and decorated to look like a log of wood — make way for the ‘Fruit Cake Yule Log’. Also look out for German marzipan stollen, mince pies, Amaretti cookies, iced sugar cookies, gingerbread or peppermint fudge, and even a dark chocolate peppermint wreath! At Goya Patissiere. Order via Instagram or Facebook. Order as separates or make customised hampers. Two days notice required. INR 1,800 upwards.

Stollen moments

This Grand Celebration Hamper includes plum cake, plum pudding, a praline collection of nuts, gingerbread cookies, and cinnamon-rolled German stollen bread. Also, expect hand-rolled truffles, spiced macaroons, a bottle of preserve, artisan cheese, chocolate and candied ginger fudge, stylish stoles and tie and cufflink sets from Taj Khazana. At Taj Coromandel, INR 40,000 ++.

Gingerbread delight

These two hampers specially curated for Christmas are filled with seasonal goodies and treats. The first comprises hazelnut clusters, oven-dried fruits, strawberry preserve, orange preserve and caramel rocky road. INR 1,500 ++. The second, more elaborate option has all of the above alongside a festive gingerbread man, minced pie, and of course, plum cake! At Les Amis. INR 3,000 ++.

Wine and dine

Choose from a myriad of themed hampers with premium quality chocolates, bags of mouth-watering, spicy nuts, homemade cakes and cookies, dessert jars, wine and cheese. We also like thoughtful add-ons like decorative lights for home. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, INR 500 to INR 6,250.

Santa baby

Gourmands scouting novelty desserts this Christmas will love this rollout. Look out for an exotic fruity pavlova, a fig and honey petit gateaux sitting on a gingerbread cookie and an adorable chocolate and marshmallow Santa hat. There is also a traditional Christmas fruit cake as is mandated and a vegetarian Wellington encasing a mock meat steak for a savoury touch. At Bakeman Begins. Curate your own hamper; order a day in advance, via Instagram or Facebook. INR 1,400 upwards.





Fudge that diet

From a classic plum cake to hand-rolled truffles and rochers, festive cookies themed around the 12 days of Christmas and chocolate fudge bars flavoured with a hint of spiced ginger or cashew and orange, there is much to choose from as part of the hampers rolled out by Nutmeg at ITC Grand Chola. Also,

not to miss is the signature Christmas stollen centred with marzipan. INR 3,999 upwards.

