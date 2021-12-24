Make Christmas delightful with ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar’s exquisite hampers

ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar’s ‘One of a Kind Christmas Village’ offers a show-stopping lineup of festive signatures that combine the classics with the inventive, quite skillfully. The range of exclusive hampers with delicately crafted delicacies and boxes of goodies are created to spread the cheer. It includes classics like The Felicity (nutmeg signature plum cake - exquisitely decorated with fondant icing, lavished with matured macerated fruits), The Tinsel (classic plum cake- festive signature, lavished with matured macerated fruits), The Noel (spiced chocolate tart- cocoa sable tart filled with Christmas spiced chocolate ganache), The Holly (plum pudding- traditional Christmas fruit pudding potted in a jar) and much more.

Also, check out chef’s specially-curated Christmas Hampers - Snowflake (INR 3,999) & Mistletoe (INR

5,499) that includes a delightful selection of Christmas goodies caringly selected and mindfully prepared to add a little more joy this festive season.



INR 699 onwards

For more details and information call 033-23454545.