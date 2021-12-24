Top ten new diners of 2021 that you must check out before the year-end

With things gradually opening up after the second wave of the pandemic this year, the city saw more than a dozen diners, including a few renowned national ones, making an impressive debut. While some of them boast of sprawling rooftops, others have experiential dining options. We list 10 such diners that are worth a visit this Christmas and New Year.

Olterra

If you want to party in style then this 13,000 sq ft lounge bar right atop a heritage building in Park Street can be a great option. With Greek art and architecture gaping at you from every corner and a giant statue of Zeus looking down at you from the ceiling as you sip your drink at their bar, Olterra is bound to impress you. “Being in Park Street we had to offer something grand and we are glad we could pull it off. The Greek theme has been put to life by Sumessh Menon, one of India’s finest interior designers. People love our menu and the place will keep surprising patrons with new elements,” shares Siddhant Agarwal, co-owner. Signature dishes: Potato Rosti Chana Chaat, Avocado Cream Cheese Rolls and Chilli Cigar Rolls. Meal for two: `2,200+

Soda Bottle Openerwala

This vibrant outlet, serving a plateful of nostalgia from the popular Irani cafes of Mumbai, opened its doors at South City Mall in late November. “Calcutta is arguably one of the most amazing food cities of India. Bengalis love their food and have accepted us with open arms. Kolkata, a city with a strong history and heritage, best understands and appreciates the importance of restoring a culture that’s fading away. It’s been challenging but a lot of fun,” says Chef Irfan Pabaney, country head SBOW. Signature dishes: Salli Chicken, Berry Pulao, Dhansaak and Salli Boti. Meal for two: Rs1,200

Polo Floatel, Kolkata

What could be better than having a lazy Sunday brunch with family or friends at a diner overlooking the Hooghly River and the Howrah Bridge? With Polo Floatel Kolkata having started operations, it is the best bet in town if you love to have your food on a luxe barge. And if you want, you can also stay overnight at any of the cosy rooms on offer. “Opening a new hotel is always challenging and of course the pandemic added to that. However, it is all the more fulfilling because of the challenge,” says Deval Tibrewalla, CEO, Hotel Polo Towers Group. Signature dishes: Meghalaya Chilli Garlic Noodles, Naga Chilli Cheese Toast, Naga Chilli Pork, Stir-Fried Asian Greens and Grilled Tiger Prawns. Meal for two: `2,500+ (with alcohol).

Karim’s Hatibagan

The much-awaited debut of Delhi’s Karim‘s in Kolkata finally happened, with their outlet opening in Hatibagan in September this year. “We were all ready to open in 2020 but the pandemic turned all our plans upside down and we had to wait it out for another year. We still remember our first day for the overwhelming response that we got in terms of delivery orders and sit-in. We look forward to serving the Delhi-style biryani to Kolkata gastronomes,” Sudip Kumar Paul co-owner of the franchise, tells us. Signature dishes: Seekh Kebab, Mutton Nihari, Chicken Jahangiri, Chicken Stew, Mutton Korma and Khamiri Roti. Meal for two: `800+

L’instant Café

This fabulous cosy café started by a French couple in April this year, already has two addresses, now. “The thought of venturing into the hospitality business was always on our mind. We wanted to open an authentic French café in the year 2020 but the pandemic deferred our plans. So, when we felt that things are getting better with the new norms in place, we opened L’instant Café in April. There were a few challenges but we have managed so far and are growing with each day,” shares Anita Oraon, owner, L’instant Café. Signature dishes: Loaded French Fries, Fish Acra, Grilled Salmon, Avocado Quinoa Salad with Crab, Prawn Beignet, Four Seasons Pizza, Tarte Citron Meringuée, Îles Flottantes (Floating Island), Creme Brûlée and profiteroles. Meal for two: `700+

Bunaphile

This café has already carved a niche of its own for the fresh curation of hearty meals. “I wanted to open a café to explore culinary arts. The heritage venue just works for me for the kind of aesthetics I wanted in my café. Ever since we opened this October, customers love us for the food we serve. People keep coming back for more and that makes me more confident,” enthuses Sonika Dey, owner. Signature dishes: Asparagus in Wasabi Cream, Chicken Club Sandwich, Dessert in a Pot and Cold Brews. Meal for two: `800

LMNO_Q

This massive rooftop lounge bar perched on the 12th floor of a Park Street address is simply one of the best options in town for a relaxed brunch or a weekend night out with friends. “We began building the place back in 2019 and by the time we were half done the pandemic kicked in. We were delayed by eighteen months and things definitely were looking tough for us but we went ahead and opened it this year in October. Now, when we look at packed houses, we feel our decision was right,” shares Shreevardhan Asopa, co-owner. Signature dishes: Wheaty Smoodles, Queen’s Supper, Kishtwar Zafraan Murgh Shorba, Crunchy Buffalo Chicken with Fresh Salad, Hummus filled in Soft Shell Taco, Hong Kong Lotus Stem and Drunken Fish. Meal for two: `1,200+

Cloud Social

This sprawling roof-top lounge bar has become a hotspot for young millennials for its sumptuous veg options from the very day it opened its doors in September. “The challenges of trying to run a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic are one of the main reasons we decided to take it slow. What we thought would be very tough has actually turned navigable with patrons dropping in good numbers every day. We have been taking proper care of hygiene and protection protocols to make Cloud Social a safer place for everyone,” shares Saras Agarwal and Sailesh Goyal, directors, Cloud Social. Signature dishes: Broccoli Almond Soup, Khowsuey, Dahi Kebab, Palak Patta Chaat, Black Rice Arancini, Smoked Dal Makhani with Garlic Naan and Pan Cigar Roll. Meal for two: `1,800+

Makati Bistro Bar and Lounge

With some delectable food options and a well-stocked bar, Makati is a space for those who appreciate food (read aroma, presentation and taste) and enjoy premium liquors. With the longest bar in town, witness your sushi being made by expert chefs in Kolkata’s first and only live sushi bar. Signature Dishes: Mushroom Briami, Crispy Lotus Root, Sushi — Makati Signature Roll, Sushi — Veg Dragon Roll, Mushroom Cocoa Bao and Korean Chicken. Meal for two: `1,800+



Peter Hu?

From the owners of Mocambo and Peter Cat, this new Asian diner has become a hotspot for city gourmands from the very first day of its operations. “We already had Mocambo and Peter Cat, serving Indian and Continental food and we wanted to explore more. Peter Hu? was launched after a lot of research on Asian cuisine and the response has been phenomenal since day one,” says Nitin Kothari, owner of the diner. Signature dishes: Heirloom Tomato Avocado Salad, Thai Grilled Chicken Salad, Charcoal-Grilled Bacon and Prawn Bao and Sugarcane Steak Kebabs. Meal for two: `1,200+