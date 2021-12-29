Ring in the New Year with a lavish spread at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar

Ring in 2021 with a lavish spread at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar. Revel in the festive season with a dazzling selection of gourmet offers that combines the classics with the inventive at the various diners of the star property.

While at the luxe Eden Pavilion a delectable buffet, New Year’s Day brunch and dinner features treats of the season, at Pan Asian an exquisite feast featuring East Asian specialities, celebratory beverages and foot-tapping live music by DJ Tabby will enliven your day. Enjoy a surprising array of dishes handpicked from the royal kitchens of Awadh at Dum Pukht or indulge in the robust flavours of the North-West Frontier available on A-la-Carte at Peshawri. The unending spread at Grand Market Pavilion will have a spread of local, Indian and International delicacies.

For those who wish to partake in the joy at home, ITC Hotels F&B App & Gourmet Couch shall enable unique dining experiences with The Holiday Box by Gourmet Couch.