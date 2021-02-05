Calcutta 64 is one of those spots in Salt Lake that’s leading the café culture with elan for the past couple of years. A stone’s throw away from City Centre 1, this strategically located cafe is a hotspot for those looking for a chilled out place with live music, poetry and adda sessions.

The bistro serving continental fare believes in reinventing itself and this time around, the 2,000 sq ft diner is offering a slice of Park Street in its menu by adding the famed Chelo Kebab. Talking about it, brothers Debojit and Birojit tell us, “Last year, we introduced sizzler to our menu and now it’s one of our hot sellers. This time, we zeroed in on Chelo Kebab. However, we have given it our own twist and we are sure that people will love it”.

They have also introduced lasagne, wraps to the menu and a few more kebab options are in the pipeline too. The long-grained rice resting under a delicate sunny side up with juicy kebabs on the sides and a cube of melting butter look familiar but the twist is in the taste. Also, the platter here offers just one type of kebab. The chicken kebabs on the side, with tandoori bell peppers, are juicy and flavourful. It’s worth giving this reinvented Chelo kebab a try.

We didn’t leave the place before sampling their trending sizzler which is worth its price. The chunky pieces of chicken smothered in mushroom sauce and served with a variety of sautéed veggies and flavoured rice is for big appetites. Also, try their Fish Steak that stands out for its cheesy spinach sauce. We washed it down with Icy Spice, a refreshingly spicy cold beverage.

Rs900++ for two