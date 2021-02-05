The feeling of missing out on dining experience during the pandemic-ridden 2020 along with a deluge of diners mushrooming around the city post- lockdown is leaving us with countless options. But if you wish to pause and reflect on what’s on your plate and savour every bite then you should make reservations at Omo Bistro for their winter offerings.

Its inviting white décor with spaced-out seating and dreamy curtains dropping from the ceiling will really make you pause and meditate on the long-drawn-out sequence of meals prepared by Chef Manish Das. The menu at this Manohar Pukur Road address is divided into a la carte and the nine-course seasonal offerings. “The fundamental idea behind the menu is to offer farm-fresh items and we are trying to work with m o re organic and local producers. The a la carte menu is exhaustive with lots of classic dishes that stick to the nostalgia of granny-style hand-cooked food. And the set menu treats you to the season’s specials offering a well-balanced meal,” offers Chef Das, whose partial to the French cuisine.

We sampled a few recipes from both the menu. The elaborate global meal that starts with chef’s selected amuse-bouche is followed by Prawn or B e e t r o o t C e v i c h e before proceeding with a well-crafted soup and salad. For the mains, you can settle for Seared Sundarban fish or Braised Goat saddle.

There’s also fresh seasonal fruit sorbet and a decadent dessert. The Roasted Pumpkin and Walnut Soup in rich mustard yellow bring the goodness of the seasonal squash in a creamy avatar with a nutty walnut. Topped with a sliver of granular parmesan, the soup triggers comfort with each slurp. After a warm bowlful, we moved on to the very colourful Quinoa Chickpea Pomegranate Salad which is loaded with nutrients held together by a delightful seasoning. From the entrée, the Mutton Lasagna, cooked to perfection with pesto is highly recommended.

Price for one starts at `1,200