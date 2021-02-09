Though we don’t need an occasion to gorge on Chinese food the Chinese New Year definitely calls for a celebration. After all, Kolkata shares a special bond with the Chinese community here and what better way to celebrate it than with a diverse variety of recipes that are close to our heart.

If you are not sailing with Valentine’s Day tide then you should drop in at The Flaming Bowl and relish the choicest recipes. The spread here offers an eclectic range of options and it includes Crystal Dumplings, symbolizing Family Reunion, Golden Spring Rolls, indicating Wealth, Rainbow Longevity Noodles, signifying Long Life, Buddha's Delight highlighting Self Purification, Sticky Red Rice denoting Prosperity, Tofu in Asparagus & Chilli Bean Sauce where Tofu in Chinese means "Mouth full of Fu" and 'Fu' means Fortune and Happiness. End your meal on a sweet note with Sweet Rice Balls representing Family Togetherness.

That's not it! The Flaming Bowl would also be giving gold chocolate coins in red bags to their guests.

Pocket pinch for two: Rs. 1000 (exclusive of taxes)

Till: February 12, 2021