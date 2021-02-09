Naturals Ice Cream is here to delight your taste buds with a variety of berry-flavored ice creams as a part of their Berry Festival starting February 14. Enjoy some of the most delectable flavors such as Mulberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Black Currant and Gooseberry. All these berry flavors will be available as single scoops, double scoops (cup and cone), and family packs (500 g).

Given that berries are seasonal and available only for a limited period, Siddhant Kamath, director – Naturals Ice Cream shares, “Although we wanted to make these flavors available for 30 days, we decided to make it an offer-valid-till-stocks-last event. We want our fans to enjoy berries and end the winter season with these limited edition flavours and hope to receive a great response!”

Available in outlets across India. INR 70 per scoop.

Photo credit: Brooke Lark on Unsplash