If you are looking for options for a sun-kissed Sunday brunch experientially a little different than the typical rooftop escapades, then settle for soaking up the winter sun on the banks of the river Ganga while enjoying your food on a stationed cruise liner. Antara Ganges Voyager, that’s currently anchored at Kidderpore, offers a plush brunch experience at its three-tier property. Staycation and tours are also organised here.

We hopped on the luxury fleet one a wintry Sunday noon to get a majestic view of the river and the pristine skyline from this restricted and less explored zone of the city. The open-air deck offers an expansive view of the river and the imposing Vidyasagar Setu and the Howrah Bridge, wrapped in thick fog. The spread here was exhaustive and impressive with live counters, bar and music further adding to the experience. A clear soup seemed to be the right option to start the fest and we obliged with an assortment of bread by the side.

The sigree/grill counter was the busiest spot with the chefs preparing flavourful selections with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and we relished the mushroom and jacket potatoes, for the smoky charcoal notes. The Chicken Reshmi Kebab, succulent and creamy, was a treat for the tastebuds. The spread boasted of a global flavour and while the regular pasta and pizza counters had its loyal patrons, the Mediterranean Kabza won the gastronome’s heart. The rice preparation, which matched with the flavours of a Biryani, having more similarity with the Hyderabadi version than the Kolkata one, got our hearts. The dessert section had an abundance of options with both local and popular cake-based sweetmeats ending the sojourn on a sweet note.

Rs6,500 per head with alcohol, Reservation required