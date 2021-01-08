Kaidi Kitchen is now Reality. Rohit Ojha and Ankit Madhogaria who started the jail-themed vegetarian diner in 2012, have transformed that space into a café that turns into a pulsating club post twilight. We checked out the refurbished property in the evening and observed that the prison settings have been replaced by a luxe lounge replete with a separate high-seating dining area, and workstations overlooking the greenery outside. “We have rehauled the place completely. The multi-cuisine menu is fusion-based and the bar menu serves zesty concoctions. We want to offer good food, drinks and music under one roof,” said the business partners, while serving signature cocktails from their menu. Reality Blue Heart, a gin and blue tea concoction with two dainty butterflies stick-on resting on the froth, was impeccable and instagrammable. The hint of Gondhoraj and lavender syrup add sweetness and tang to the dreamy tipple. We, however, drooled over Reality Glorious Sour for its orange profile with a subtle hint of turmeric.

The food menu offers Mongolian, Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Mughlai and even vegan options, apart from hot beverages. We sampled the non-veg sushi platter, consisting of Salmon Nigiri, Crab Sushi Roll and Prawn California Maki Roll from the starters section. Ideal for a gang of three, the platter is served with wasabi, macerated ginger and soy sauce.

In Murg Broccoli Platter is all about succulent pieces of chicken reshmi kebab paired with broccoli that has a creamy profile. The winning dish from the kitchen was Reality Special Salmon. Served with polenta and side salad, and drenched in the light lemon butter caper sauce, the exotic seafood recipe is soothing on the palate.

We called it a night with Walnut Toffee. The combination of walnut smothered in chocolate sauce and paired with the classic vanilla ice cream was heavenly. A bigger dollop of the fast-melting ice-cream would make the dessert experience, smoother, though.

Rs1,200++ for two

itweet_faru

farah@newindianexpress.com