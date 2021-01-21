With the discerning gastronomes increasing demand for a unique flavour and feel, city diners are coming up with some real experiential dining options with The Gateway Café in Golpark being the latest one to join the bandwagon. Inspired by partners Sayantani Guhathakur ta and Nirban Karmakar’s travel diaries, the 42-seater eatery sports uncluttered interiors with patches of greenery — something that stands out in the melee of restaurants displaying some theme or the other. The simple interiors also ensure that your attention remains only on the food and not anywhere else. The menu is as diverse as it can get with dishes from Germany, Japan, Singapore and Italy cooked to perfection.

We started off with some Mexican delights including Jalapeno Stuffed with Cheese, that altered the way we have been relishing the Mexican chillis for so long. Shifting from the regular cheese-based deep-fried poppers, the Jalapeno here is split into equal halves and stuffed with mash potato and sweet corn. The grated cheese and chilli flakes add more depth to the appetiser.

Another starter that impressed us effortlessly was American Buffalo Wings. It set a new standard with its well-balanced hot sauce that hit the right culinary notes. From the entrée, we sampled the Chef Special Butter Garlic Rice flavoured with pepper and creamy shrimps with a hint of gondhoraj lime that lends a unique aromatic flavour to the meal.

Also, mark the diner as your go-to destination for their Keema Khichidi served with begun bhaja (brinjal fritters) tempered with poppy seeds. The chunks of meat in this comfort food are wellcooked and worth the price. The classic French dessert Creme Brûlée from the desserts section gets a local twist here with the addition of the aromatic gondhoraj lime.