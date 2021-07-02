Weekend fun: This DIY Grill Kit made of cardboard is flameless and takes under two minutes to assemble

The weather is fine. The weekend is here. And we are in the mood to hit the terrace and barbecue. So, of course, our attention was piqued when we heard about The Park Chennai’s newly-introduced ‘flameless’ DIY Grill Kit. Portable and made in Denmark, we’re told the assembly time is all of two minutes and the line-up is entirely sustainable with skewers made of bamboo and a base crafted from cardboard!



Ashutosh Nerlekar, Executive chef of The Park Chennai

Executive chef Ashutosh Nerlekar who discovered this craft project-meets-environmentally friendly grill option online tells us that his team has curated a whole culinary experience around it. Choose from a menu of Moroccan Chicken Escalope and Thai-style Chilli Prawns to Peanut and chilli stuffed Paneer Tikka and Shawarma spiced lamb, all pre-marinated and ready to sear.

With pre-packaged charcoal included in the kit, chef Ashutosh clarifies that the flavours one can expect are similar to a regular grill, smokey and delicious. While the clean-up, we’re promised is a whole lot easier, given this kit is disposable and intended for a single-use. With a heat capacity of an hour, Nerlekar does encourage you to keep in mind that flattened pieces of meat are likely to barbecue faster and more efficiently than bulkier cuts. The rest of the menu planned as part of this Grill Picnic includes a Mezze and Salad section, a main course of Lamb Lasagne and Thai Chicken Curry and Dark Chocolate and cointreau entremets for dessert.



Order home. INR 3,499 plus taxes for two; INR 5,799 plus taxes for four.



Bake while the sun shines

If you’re as fascinated by the concept of sustainable cookware after this — check out Ramasubramanian V’s solar powered oven. Based out of Salem, the mechanical engineer working in the alternative energies sector for the past 30 years — constructs these ovens on a made-to-order basis. When Ram tells us we’ll need to pre-heat our oven for an hour, he clarifies, “I mean place it in the sun before baking.” The oven can reach 200 C on a sunny day and accommodates four loaves of bread, which take 60 to 90 minutes to bake. An oven takes a week to build, priced at INR 15,000. Order at rams@villageres.com