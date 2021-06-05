Paying a tribute to nature’s bounty this World Environment Day, ITC Hotels has launched a mindfully curated feel-good menu focussed on responsible sourcing. Designed to highlight the 'vocal for local' initiative, the ingredients sourced will support local farmers and help reduce the carbon footprint, a release said. As for the produce, expect ingredients that are fresh, nutritious and as is the buzzword these days: immunity-boosting.

Look out for preparations like Kachchi haldi ka pulao, mulathi ki phirni, murgh moringa made with the goodness of drumstick leaf and amla ki launji made with Indian Gooseberries. Even, the spices, we are told, will be pounded by hand - to retail essential oils.



Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef, ITC Hotels said, “The 'feel good' menu focusses on authenticity, responsible sourcing, health ingredients and craftsmanship. The dishes are made with forgotten grains and superfoods using age-old cooking methods in keeping with ITC Hotels ethos of responsible luxury.”



The new menu will be available in eight cities pan India and 12 hotels including - ITC Maurya (New Delhi), WelcomHotel Sheraton (New Delhi), ITC Maratha (Mumbai), ITC Grand Central (Mumbai), ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar (Kolkata), ITC Kohenur (Hyderabad), ITC Kakatiya (Hyderabad). ITC Gardenia (Bengaluru), ITC Windsor (Bengaluru), ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Rajputana (Jaipur) and ITC Mughal (Agra).

Available to order on Gourmet Couch.







