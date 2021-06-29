Have you seen the Qmin Food Truck? Indian Hotel Company's (IHCL) food delivery platform Qmin is now making on-the-go meals more accessible to folks with their all-new food truck. Positioned in service business districts and large residential neighborhoods - the first truck was recently introduced in Mumbai. This will soon be available in other metro cities across India including Bengaluru and Delhi, followed by tier-two cities. As for what is on offer, expect a spectrum comfort food across global and local favourites.

Rolling out popular, affordable and delicious dishes, look out for a range of rolls, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and nachos. The menu also includes local favourites like kheema pao, gosht biryani, walnut brownies and gulab jamuns for all those sweet cravings. Maintaining enhanced safety protocols it serves food in biodegradable containers with one-time-use cutlery and crockery with the option of contactless payment. The truck will extend its services to corporate functions, small weddings, birthday parties and festivals.

Jehangir Press, Commercial Director, Qmin said, “Since its launch in 2020, Qmin has been revolutionizing the culinary space with its distinctive branded offerings across multiple market segments and price points. The brand has seen consistent growth and expansion and is now available across 16 cities, delivering favourites from over 65 IHCL restaurants. The Qmin Food Truck will address the need for quick and easy meals for those on the go.”