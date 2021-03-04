Popular Bandra joint Karachi Bakery, that was part of a Hyderabad-based chain has shut shop citing a renaming bid and drop in business. Manager Rameshwar Waghmare, said the closure said the closure was provoked by a lapsed lease agreement and lockdown-induced losses. The bakery had received threats over its name a few months ago, as MNS objected to the 'Pakistani' ties of the bakery's name but the closure wasn't triggered over those tensions. Founded in 1953, the bakery chain is run by Sindhi migrants from Karachi.

"We shut shop after the old lease agreement lapsed. Our landlord had been demanding a higher sum as rent which was unviable for us. The lockdown had already caused business volumes to drop. There was no reason to capitulate by changing our name. The bakery was a legitimate business with all valid licences and approvals. Our decision is based on business factors. Let others take credit for it if they wish,” Waghmare told a news portal. Waghmare has also said that the bakery may take a call to rent a different space in the near future.