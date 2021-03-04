Of course, we don't need a day to celebrate us but if there's a day why not make the most of it. City diners are all set to pamper you with their delectable spread and irresistible offers. Pick up a beautiful dress wear that smile and step out with your girl gang for an amazing time. Have fun! Happy Women's Day.

JW Marriott, Kolkata

JW Kitchen has curated a special menu to satiate women from different walks of life. The exclusive spread includes delectable dishes like Five Spice and White Ginger Infused Roasted Pork Belly, Smoked Mozzarella & Vegetable Cannelloni, Methi Chaman, Lasooni Dal Palak and Dhakai Fish Curry, Sundried Tomato Focaccia and Black Bun, meat options such as Marinated Tenderloin Mince Patty. The piquant dessert selection will feature assorted course enders fabricating a sweet present especially for the women, such as, Rose Poach Pears, Cherry Almond Tart, Basbousa and Balu Sai.

Offer detail - 15% discount on brunch for the ladies

Pocket Pinch – Rs. 2199 ++ (Unlimited food and beverage) (price for one)

When – 8th March’21, Monday

Time – 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

For Reservation Call: +91 33 6633 0000

La Macario Café

La Macario Café is celebrating the zeal of women around the world by curating an exhaustive spread of lip-smacking delicacies to indulge your senses this International Women’s Day. They will be rolling out an elaborate and exciting offer for all the ladies who want to be pampered and mind you, it’s not just about the food. There will be exciting games and events organised by Gamers Head, for the ladies to make this fun-filled day even more exciting.

Pamper yourself and your girl gang with sumptuous food and alluring desserts on offer, such as, The Ultimate Chimichuri Avocado Toast, Zucchini Parmigiana, Baked Mexican Corn Cheese Dip with Nachos, Spinach Formaggi Pizza, Mezze Platter and Chocolate Mudpie, amongst others. To keep up with the celebration, the brand is offering a complimentary dessert to all Women dining in. Moreover, there is a special discount of 15% on the total bill on an all-girls table.

Yauatcha

At Yauatcha a special spread awaits that start off with a steaming pot of fragrant Jasmine Green Tea. As the tea opens your senses and relaxes you move on to the light but wholesome Hot and Sour soup with shiitake mushroom for the vegetarians and shredded chicken for the meat lovers. A plate of delicate and delectable Dim Sum is a must here. You can choose from a myriad of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options such as the Vegetable chive dumpling and Fried turnip cake with vegetables or Chicken and coriander dumpling and Har Gau that are intricately wrapped and freshly prepared by Yauatcha’s skilled dim sum chefs every day.

From the stir-fry section, you can choose any one option from a numerous vegetarian and non – vegetarian selection such as, Wok fried vegetarian chicken in spicy sauce, Szechuan vegetable tofu claypot, stir-fry chicken with Szechuan peppercorn or the Stir- fry kam heong lamb, accompanied with steamed jasmine rice.

End this quintessential Yauatcha lunch affair with instagrammable desserts like the Chocolate pebble, Chocolate raspberry delice and the Chocolate hazelnut mousse.

When – Monday to Friday

Time – 12pm and 7pm

For Reservation Call: 09222222800

Zobet

Zobet, the Moroccan themed gastropub located in the heart of the city, promises to ensure that all women out there, let loose and bet on the good times on 8th March 2021, Monday. What’s better than having a lovely day out with your girl gang and pampering yourself with some good food, heady cocktails and drool worthy desserts? The menu offers some signatures like Cheese Naan Bomb, Hummus Platter, Zobet Fish N Chips, Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll, We Salute Farmer’s Pizza, and Rum Flavour Hot Chocolate Mousse amongst others. To raise the spirits high, Zobet is offering a complimentary glass of Cosmopolitan or Mojito to all the lovely ladies. Moreover, there’s a special discount of 20% on your total bill if you come with a group of 4 or more women.

Royal China

Indulge in a sumptuous meal at Royal China with your favourite girls or the cherished woman in your life. Some signatures on the menu include Crispy Truffle Edamame Cheung Fun, Salt and Pepper Silken Tofu, Seafood Dumpling with Ginger and Chili Oil, Flaming Chicken in Superior Sauce and Crispy Pan Fried Noodles amongst others. This exquisite fine dining restaurant is offering a choice of a uniquely crafted healthy Watermelon Ginger Martini or a portion of the sinful Chocolate Mud cake to all women dining in. Moreover, there’s a special discount of 10% on the total bill if one comes in a group of 4 or more women.

Time: Lunch 12:15 pm - 3 pm

Dinner 7 pm - 11pm

Meal for 2: Rs 2,500 inclusive taxes

For reservations: 033 40082121/9292, 8420085555

Panchamer Adday

Celebrate Women’s Day with some music at Panchamer Adday. Regale in the musical notes and memorable songs of the legendary R. D. Burman and enjoy the day with sumptuous meal. For all the lovely ladies of the City Of Joy the café is giving jewellery as a gift on bills above Rs 500.

Lord of the Drinks

At Lord of the Drinks, at South City Mall, the bartenders are mixing potent concoctions to help you relax and unwind on the special day. The spacious pub that is known for its beer butter will be treating you to gorgeous sangria. So drop in with your gang and make the most of the offer.

Ozora

This Women's Day, Ozora wants you to feel elated and on top of the world! Drop in to celebrate over Cosmopolitan & Mojito on the house for all you beautiful ladies out there.

When: 8th March, 2021; 4 pm - 12 am

Moti Mahal Delux

To mark this International Women’s Day, Moti Mahal Delux, the legendary restaurant is celebrating the essence of womanhood by offering a complimentary mocktail, to all the women on 8th March’21. Come with the treasured ladies in your life or with your girl gang and relish on the scrumptious spread on offer that includes the ever so popular dishes such as ‘Stuffed Aloo Tikka’, ‘Paneer Tikka Shashlik’, ‘Tandoori Chicken’, ‘Butter Chicken’ and ‘Dal Makhani’, to name a few. End with desserts like ‘Matka Kulfi’, and ‘Phirni.

So, drop in and celebrate yourselves at this dining spot for an unforgettable experience!

Operational Hours: 12 noon to 11:00 pm

Cost for two: Rs.1,400 + tax

For reservations/direct orders: 7605060501, 7596084999

Chowman

Marking this special occasion, Kolkata-based, authentic Chinese Chain of restaurants, Chowman is bringing an exclusive flat discount for every girl gang which will offer up to 10% off on all orders. Any two or more all-girl-gang will be able to avail of this offer at any of their nearby outlets for dine-in only. So, this International Women’s Day, Chowman’s chefs are all geared up to present some of their unique dishes on the table which will include Honey Glazed Chilli Squid, Chicken, Golden Fried Prawn, Chowman Spl. Noodles, Asian Greens Fried Rice, Teriyaki Chicken and many, many more. So bring in your girl gang to celebrate power and femininity hand-in-hand, over some delectable Chinese from Chowman!!

Cost for two – 800+taxes

Operating Hours – 12 Noon to 10.30PM

Offer date - Monday, 8th March 2021

Soul the Sky Lounge

Soul The Sky Lounge is celebrating International Women's Day from March 1. The lounge is offering one cocktail on the house for every lady who visits the place. The week will end with a fabulous bash, amplifying the voices of women and felicitating achievers from different walks of life. On March 8, the lounge is going lit with a women's day party where you get unlimited liquor at Rs 1,500.

When: 1st March to 8th March 2021

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1500 (inclusive of taxes)

For any further information call at: +91 8240313964

Laa Mozarellla

At Laa Mozarellla at New Town, come enjoy yourself a merry little meal with the special women in your life. The new diner brings to you some of its favourite dishes such as Spinach Lasagne, Smoked chicken salad with Apple cream sauce, Quirky Quesadilla, Spicy Nachos, Butter Fried Prawn, and Cheesy Olivet to name a few along with an array of mouth-watering desserts to end your meal with.

Offer detail – Free Mocktails and 15% discount for ladies till 11 PM When – 1st - 8th March, 2021 (Monday to Monday)

Time –11.00 AM – 11.00 PM

For Reservation Call: +91 74396 60990

Meal for 2 – Rs. 999 AI

Kava and Vertex, Fairfield by Marriott

Drop in with your women gang or the important woman of your life at Kava and indulge in an

exclusive delectable spread that offers statement dishes like, “Haricot Beans and Sundried Tomato

Salad”, “Mushroom and Pepper Salad”, “Roasted Beetroot Salad with Clotted Yogurt and Garlic”,

“Cucumber and Yogurt salad Scented with Garlic and Fresh Dill”, to name a few, along with an array of

mouth-watering desserts to end your meal with. Among the tangy delicacies, you will get “Puchkas”,

“Aloo Tikki Ragda Chat”, “Dahi Bhalla” etc. Grilled Fish with Olive Tomato Salsa”, “Chicken

Cacciatore”, “Sauteed Exotic Vegetables”, “Baked Vegetable Lasagne”, “Vegetable Noodles”, “Stir

Fried Vegetable” from the global cuisine and “Kebabs”, “Pudina Murgh”, “Sorsowalitawamachli”,

“Mewa Aur Mawa Ki Kachori”, “Aloo Anardana”, “Kolkata Chicken Biryani”, “Kolkata Aanda Biryani”, “Vegetable Biryani”, “Paneer Pasanda”.

The dessert section is not to be missed, with a decadent selection of sweetmeats that will be a treat to

the senses, featuring choices such as “French Patisserie”, “Red Velvet Cup Cake”, “Cherry Chocolate

Log”, “Fresh Fruit Gateaux”, “Kesaria Phirni”, and “Hot Gurmakha Sandesh”.

Offer detail - 20% discount on brunch

Pocket pinch – Rs. 1100 plus taxes

At Vertex indulge in an exclusive delectable spread that offers statement dishes like, “Cheese samosa, lamb sliders, Kori Gassi, prawn on toast”, to name a few, along with an array of mouth-watering desserts to end your meal with.

Offer detail - Free shots for ladies till 11 PM

Pocket Pinch – Rs. 999 AI - IMFL

Rs. 1999 AI - Premium Alcohol

Hard Rock Café

One of the most prominent theme restaurants that have a global reach like none in the business, Hard Rock Café is celebrated for its priceless rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia and signature American platters. The Kolkata outlet has seen music lovers and gastronomes thronging the place since its inauguration. HRC is providing happy hours with prices of beer and cocktails starting from 275 INR and 525 INR respectively. The cocktails during the happy hours will have an à la carte

menu.

What: Happy Hour

When: Monday to Friday 4PM to 8PM

Price Point: Beer is 275/- & for Cocktail is 525/-

The Flaming Bowl

This Women's Day, gather your girl gang and head to The Flaming Bowl to celebrate this special day over some amazing Oriental delicacies and avail 50% discount on the entire bill.

When: 8th March, 2021; 12 pm - 11: 30 pm

Canteen Pub & Grub



Canteen Pub & Grub, located on the 3rd floor of City Centre 1, Salt Lake, is a perfect place for evoking memories of your college days. It has a similar feel to that of a college canteen and services like self-service lending a helping hand to you to wallow in nostalgia. Additionally, you get multicuisine dishes and delightful cocktails and drinks. To make things more exceptional, it is running a happy hour campaign, which is cheekily names CANTEEN का WHOLESALE MENU. With prices

starting from a paltry 100 INR, you will lap up the wonderful cocktail offerings like Cuba Libre, Caprioska, Cosmopolitan,

Screwdriver, Martini, Gimlet, Ramos Gin Fizz, LIIT 500ML, Canteen LIIT 500ML, etc.

What: CANTEEN का WHOLESALE MENU

When: Everyday 12 PM to 6 PM

Price Point: Rs. 100

Sabka Club

Sab ke liye Sab Ka Club! This capacious eatery is the latest place to hang out with your partners. Acting as the cupid for this month, it has arranged a happy hour program. Aptly named as the पैसा वसूल मेन्यू, Sab Ka Club is offering shots starting at 99 INR. Beer and cocktails start at only 149 INR. The array of cocktails available during the happy hours is outrageous. The selection includes Screwdriver, Whiskey Sour, Mojito, Cosmopolitan, Bloody Marry, Old Fashioned, Pink Lady, Gin Fizz, and LIIT.

What: पैसा वसूल मेन्यू,

When: 12:30PM to 6:30PM

Price Point: Rs. 149 (Beer & Cocktails) Rs. 99 (Shots)

SOI 6



SOI 6 is known for its fresh vibes, a wide range of drinks and food items, and sophisticated decor. The interior is a blend of unconventional design elements with pastel shades of different colors. Here, the happy hour price starts from 300 INR, and an eclectic mix of cocktails will excite your senses. The following ones are available during the happy hours but the prices are as same as the regular hours- SOI Blossom, Pin gin, Janglee Bird, All Night Higher, Malied Mexico, Spiced Margarita, Naughty SOI, Asian Spiced Granny, Suay SOI, Viper Smooch, CHA- YEN Cooler, and Suay Kwen. You can also

opt for their other collection of alcohol ranging from single malts to wines and other liquor which are served at low and happening rates. So, what are you waiting for? Luxuriate in a romantic evening with your partner at SOI 6, a place that has everything to fill your heart with love.

What: Happy Hours

When: Sunday to Thursday All Day

Friday and Saturday – 12noon -8 PM

Price Point: Rs. 300

The Lords and Barons



Fashioned in the form of a Brit Pub, The Lords and Barons will take you back to the bygone era, with its discreetly crafted interior designing. But it will also rock your night with its live DJ performances and old school pop and rock music. Thus, The Lords and Barons caters to all types of crowds, with provisions for entertainment for everyone. In addition to that, it is offering happy hour rate at a whopping 50% discount with prices starting from 400-500 INR. The wide range of cocktails available during the happy hours will overwhelm everyone. It is serving Rose, Knight Delight, TLB Collins, Leaves of Grass, TLB Level 2, Lizzy Take, Passion Of TLB, Popcorn Martini, Get Way Sunrise, Sapphire Snow, Hot Lady, Wapplesky, Deep Breath, The Ginger Ale, Whiskey Sour, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Bloody Mary, Moscow Mule, Screwdriver, Cosmopolitan, Planter’s Punch, Mojito, Daiquiri, Gimlet, Martini, Blue Diablo, Margarita, and Tequila Sunrise.

What: Happy Hours

When: Everyday 12PM to 6PM

Price Point: Rs. 400-500

Traffic Gastropub



At Traffic Gastropub, you can get the feel of both a pub and a café. With an avant-garde interior inspired by the street, the resto-pub embodies all the pandemonium and bedlam that encompasses us every day when we are out on the road. Certain design elements, like the street lights and the long bar, are inspired by bygone times. The use of recycled items lends a rustic look to the whole place. The place transports you into a world of its own that is unique in every aspect.

Thus, with amazing happy hour rates starting from 120 INR, you are definitely going to have a great time with your loved ones at Traffic Gastropub. The cocktails menu is impressive, consisting of LIIT, Bloody Marry, Tom Collins, John Collins, Screwdriver, Cosmopolitan, Whiskey Sour, Classic Mojito, Caprioska, and Sangria. What: No Refusal Menu

Where: Traffic Gastropub

When: Every day 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm

Price Point: Rs. 120

Spice Market



Spice Market commemorates the rich heritage of spices and flavor featuring dishes that kindle the sensation and relish defined by centuries of trade among different communities. It offers the very best of Mughlai, Indian, and Chinese cuisines, each of which entails a synthesis of assorted spices. With prices starting from 89 INR onwards, the happy hour campaign will delight the patrons. There are no cocktails or alcoholic drinks available during happy hours.

What: Happy Hours

When: Everyday 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM

Price Point: Rs. 89

