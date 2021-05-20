Gourmet food delivery platform, Qmin of IHCL (Indian Hotels Company) today announced the launch of its subscription-based meal service, giving consumers easy access to a variety of home-style and wholesome everyday food. Offering customers a daily-changing menu for lunch and dinner across vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the service is currently available in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. This will expand to other cities in the coming months.

Choose flexible combinations of lunch and dinner menus ranging from a single-day delivery to a daily meals subscription of seven days. The balanced meals prepared with fresh ingredients range from comfort dishes like Moong Dal and Paneer Makhani to Butter Chicken paired with a variety of Indian breads and accompaniments, to Stir-Fried Greens and Hakka Noodles. Also expect a choice of Indian and international desserts make for the perfect ending to the meals.

This includes contactless delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitized vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilizing bio-degradable materials, and with customized insulation boxes to preserve the food that is delivered to your doorstep.