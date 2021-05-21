It’s International Tea Day today. Though the purpose is to put a spotlight on the economical facts of one of the most favoured drink on the planet, we don’t need a day for the beverage. A country where the morning kicks off with a cup of tea doesn’t really need a day to celebrate it. A first flush of Darjeeling early morning makes life a celebration and the evening adda can’t be complete without the cha. However, our taste for the cha has evolved and homegrown tea brands are reinventing it to suit the needs of the millennials. While some are added a dash of Ayurveda to it others are creating blends to address health issues. It’s not just a cup of tea anymore, it’s a lifestyle now, a celebration.

Here we pick up five tea brands that made an impression on us. Check it out.

Karma Kettle: This Kolkata-based brand and its penchant to woo tea connoisseurs with its unique blends is commendable. The brand never ceases to surprise its patrons when it comes to curating fresh blends. Their exquisite Christmas blend with chocolate chips, had an indelible mark on our tastebuds, the thought of which transports us to ‘good times’. During their ‘tea time,’ Karma Kettle serves exquisite blends that makes it a celebration. Sample their Gora Saheb High Tea or Burra Saheb High Tea or Kanchanjunga High Tea set which adds accompaniments like pakora, mithai, macaroon, momos and cookies.

Teamonk: Attain the zen mode with Teamonk’s ayurvedic blends that brings the choicest herbs in your cup for a satisfying sip. The range of teas is curated from traditional ayurvedic formulations inspired by the directives of The Ministry of Ayush. Sample the Triphala Green Tea, Ashwagandha Green Tea, Kadha Green Tea and Spice Green Tea which are known to have therapeutic properties that attend to issues like stress, anxiety and others.

Oh Cha: Founded in 2017, Oh Cha is a boutique tea company that specialises in flavoured tea and is the brainchild of Pallavi Kanoi. The brand has a plethora of appetizing teas that defies stereotypes, bringing boldly to the table ‘Classic Teas’, ‘Dessert Teas’, ‘Health Teas’ and ‘Exclusive Teas’ with a totally fresh perspective. They have an array of flavours in each category of tea such as Classic Teas (Jasmine, Spiced Vanilla, Chamomile, Lemongrass Ginger, Orange Cinnamon and the like), Dessert Teas (Red Velvet, Candied Apple, Blueberry Cheesecake, Mint Milk Choco Chip and Choco Vanilla Swirl) and Exclusive Teas (Whisky and White) that will leave your mouth watering.

Society Tea: A premium tea maker, Society Tea, is known in the country and internationally for its impeccable sense of taste. Being a legacy tea brand, Society Tea has served the consumers for almost a hundred years with its premium tea range and from time-to-time added new products to its basket. Their newly-launched One Minute Tea – Low Sugar variant with 65% less sugar is one that every kitchen should have.

Tearaja: Their motto is to serve fresh tea directly from the tea growers in different parts of India. And they do it with finesse. Their repertoire includes a variety of tea and their bestsellers include Skin Glow tea, Kashmiri Kahwa tea, Slimming tea, Turmeric detox tea and many more. If you are into tea, it’s hard to resist buying and trying all their blends. We have already indulged in seven variants.