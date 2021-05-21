If customised cakes no longer have a novelty factor, try a personalised pizza instead. La Macario Café is winning hearts across the city with its brand new offering, Alphabet Pizzas. Unique and delicious, it’s definitely setting a trend and breaking the monotony around the Italian topped bread delight in the city.

Ideated by Radhika Jalan, co-owner of the Wood Street Café, the Alphabet Pizza, launched just a few weeks ago is already a hit among the cafe‘s patrons. Jalan tells us, “our menu keeps changing frequently because we want to serve new things to our patrons. Our hand-rolled thin crust pizza is already a hit but we wanted to experiment further and thought of playing with the shape of the pizza”.

The idea went down well with the customers during Mother’s Day weekend with Radhika selling over 40 alphabet pizzas in under a week. And now, she is getting orders for birthdays and engagements as well. “I am so thrilled that people love the idea. For engagements, we make the initials of the couple’s name and a heart and the novelty factor keeps the patrons excited,” adds Radhika who is also thinking of adding numerical pizzas to the list and tells us that out of the 26 letters, the alphabets G and R have been the hardest ones to make.

Choose from Margherita, Spinach Formaggi, Fungi alle Olive and Not So Cheesy Pesto options among others and pick an alphabet or an entire name, and make the event more special. `550 onwards