King's Bakery Kolkata is the only economical joints in Kolkata serving up an authentic Korean to-go menu. The Park Circus eatery is delivering some elaborate Korean entrees across the city so you don't have to step out. King's Bakery has a Kimbab menu featrurng picks like Chilli Kimbab, Chicken may Kimbab and more, and the line-up starts from just Rs 220.

The bakery is also serving authentic Korean-style fishcakes or Eomuk Guk, Tteokbokki or stir-fried rice cakes made with vegetables cooked in Korean red chilli pepper paste, along with Doenjang-jjigae which is a Korean stew made with soyabean paste and assorted vegetables, all priced under Rs 500. Customers can use Flashdelivery if they are within 8km from Park circus outlet, but King's also has its own in-house delivery team.

Venue: 216, 3b, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Ballygunge

Time: 9am onwards

Details available online