Joining the force in the city to ease the crisis of COVID-19, Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) launched an initiative ‘Safe & Free food drive’ that provides free of cost nutrient-rich meals to Covid-19 patients staying under home isolation in Kolkata.

The drive that kicked off last a couple of days ago, prepares meals under the supervision of a dietician to meet the nutrient requirements of the covid patients. The food includes varieties of dal, bhindi masala, mixed veg curry, soyabean curry, paneer butter masala and dal palak. Also, the ration is non-oily and lightly spiced to suit the patients' needs.

These free of cost healthy meals will be delivered to five prime locations in Kolkata and they are – Ruby, Kasba, Gariahat, Mukundapur and Kalikapur.

If you’re in home isolation or suffering from covid-19 the food will be delivered by a KCC personnel adhering to all the precautionary measures subjected to Covid-19 protocols issued by the Government. It may also reach you through UBER Connect and SWIGGY GENIE as per availability and distance. The drive is closed on Mondays.

Order timings: 11 - 6 pm (ordering one day in advance is suggested)

Contact +91 62906 84015 / +91 98311 70165 to book your meals.

Delivery timings: 1 pm to 5 pm