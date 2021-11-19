Zold’s new additions make winter brunches delectable

New additions to the old menu are always a welcome move and Zold’s inclusions are like a breath of fresh air. Owner Dipti Uppal Kapur, who constructs and plans the diner’s menu, focused on making the curation more eclectic for her patrons who have grown exponentially over the year. “Our patrons have loved each and every dish that we had on offer. However, we wanted to add a few more to bring in some novelty. So, there will be more variety for egg lovers and those looking out for more options in soups and small bites. Also, our pasta and grilled chicken are value for money. Around 30 per cent of the menu is new,” she tells.

Bueberry Cheese cake

This European-style bistro is spread across 1500 sq ft with two fun swings and a wall-to-wall window overlooking the lush greenery of Southern Avenue. We sampled a few new entrées and found them worth recommending. The café is perfect for winter afternoons with the Nordic green interiors adding to the warmth. Start with a creamy soup as we did. Just to let you know the Soup of the Day option has been omitted and now around five soups feature on the menu. We loved their Chicken Pot Thai Soup, served in a deep cup topped with cream. In case you are not a fan of a coconut-milk based soup then their Roasted Tomato Basil or Mushroom Cappuccino are also good options.

Chicken Pot Thai Soup

Their Eggetarian and Life on Bread sections are best for those who drop in for breakfast post jogging. Choose from a classic omelette or a mushroom omelette. They also have shakshuka that works well for those who like to add more flavours to their poached eggs. In the mains, Zold has elevated their pasta menu and added the tangy and herby option of marinara sauce in the already existing carbonara and aglio olio sections. Prawn Spaghetti in Marinara Sauce, the Italian classic tossed in a tangy tomato gravy with chunks of succulent prawns, is a bowl full of flavours.

Scrambled egg on toast with spinach

Among the drinks, while their hot chocolate or white chocolate is a hot seller and totally irresistible, we loved the newly introduced Dirty Chai which is a combination of chai and coffee. It seemed perfect for days when you are undecided on your choice of hot cup. Mildly sweet and aromatic, it is worth trying. Coming to the sweet endings, the new French dessert Peach Melba is going to be a winter favourite. A dollop of ice cream with macerated peaches and strawberry or raspberry sauce is heaven on the plate! Meal for two: `800 +