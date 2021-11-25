Treat for your tastebuds

Akash Sabu’s page High On Food features exclusive food items from around the city with an English narration that makes them accessible to all

KOCHI: Soft coin parottas served with hot and spicy chicken fry is a must-try for those who come to Thiruvananthapuram city, says Akash Sabu. If you look at his Instagram page that is filled with food and flavours, you’d think Akash is a first-time visitor to Kerala. But he is popularising his home town and its unique flavours by introducing them to the world in English.

Akash a.k.a Sabumon is one of the few Malayali bloggers to do English blogs. His page, High On Food, was started by his friends in 2018. But it started actively posting food reviews and restaurant reviews in 2020. Akash, a BA Media and Communication graduate from Manipal University, says his idea is to explore unknown locations around the city and introduce foodies to new locations. “My friends Rohit, Arjun, Vinay, Govind and I started High on Food. We feature dishes we try during our journeys. Some may be from big restaurants but the majority are from local hotels and home chefs,” says Akash.

“I felt that narrating in English would give our food and places a larger appeal. It will help non-Malayali visitors and tourists explore our city better,” he says. Although his attempt had received criticism, Akash is confident

“The Indian Chicken Kebab from Supreme All Spices in Kuravankonam was a gem I found. I went with my friends all the way to Irinjalakuda to check the authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas prepared by Abraham Mathew. Apart from these two favourite moments, I savoured the Diwali special Rasmalai tres leches cakes prepared by Thiruvananthapuram-based home bake outlet, Totally Baked,” he says.

Akash adds that he plans to explore foods from various states and local cuisines across the country and abroad. “I found that apart from big hotels, many new talented home chefs and bakers are coming up. So I will be featuring them more on my page,” he says.

Instagram: @sabuman, @high_on_food__