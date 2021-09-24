Bianco cafe gives classic dishes a delectable twist

With Durga Pujas just a few weeks away, the city diners are also all set with their elaborate fare to indulge their patrons. Bianco cafe on Ekdalia Road just rolled out their festive menu which has some delectable classic dishes from Italian and French cuisines.

Spread across two floors, the 60-seater cafe, famous for its drizzle tea and Instaworthy appetisers, has added over a dozen new items to its menu. Rohan Pariyar, the co-owner of this nine-month-old European-style bistro tells us, “We wanted to innovate with a few classic Bengali dishes and also present some unusual French and Italian dishes to add to the celebrations. So, the festive menu has healthy salad options apart from flavoursome entrees like Devil’s Crab, Lobster Thermador and Grilled Chicken”.

Devil's Crab

We started our trail with a sweet and spicy Papaya Salad. The honey chilli dressing along with siracha sauce coated raw papaya spelt out a well-balanced recipe. The Daab Chingri Cheese Risotto kicked off the real fusion game with a luxurious Daab Chingri that comes with a creamy Italian risotto. While the plating is more Bengali, it’s more Italian in palate owing to the creamy texture of the rice and mellowed-down mustard flavour. It’s definitely a must-have and we washed it down with it a sweet and refreshing Cactus Mojito.

Lobster Thermador

For those who want a light-on pocket yet filling dish, Parmesan Crusted Chicken is a promising option. Four pieces of crispy chicken breasts smothered in salsa and a thick layer of parmesan with sauteed veggi es on the side is value f o r m o n e y indeed. Their Devil’s Crab and Lobster Thermador are real indulgent entremets. Immaculately presented and rich in flavour, these two dishes are easily the star items in this bistro.

In desserts, Apple Cinnamon Rice Custard is a delectable fusion and a throwback to Rohan’s childhood comfort dishes. The dish melds payesh effortlessly with apple and cinnamon pudding and the subtle flavour of the spice lends this decadent dessert a whole new character, which is worth relishing. Rohan is now busy preparing an equally delectable Christmas menu that will have some more of these unusual fusion varieties.

Pocket Pinch: Rs 1000+ for two