Puthandu special: Two easy millet recipes to try at home this festive season
Make a difference to the way you celebrate the Solar New Year with the addition of these two super healthy festive recipes
With Puthandu just around the corner, we’re often caught in a fix. How does one bring in the festivities and still stay healthy, especially when it comes to what we eat? While the usual desserts, sweetmeats and savouries are often loaded with sugar, salt, spices and unhealthy fats, here are two super easy recipes — one sweet and one savoury — featuring millets and other healthy ingredients like jaggery and flax seeds. Surprise your loved ones with these festive treats and sigh in relief knowing fully well that you’ve fed your family something healthy!
Jaggery Jowar Roti
Ingredients:
½ cup jaggery powder
1-1.25 cup jowar flour
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 tablespoon ghee
Water
Method:
Take ½ cup jaggery powder and add 2 tablespoons water
Mix well and keep aside for 45 minutes or till the jaggery dissolves
Mix 1-1.25 cup jowar flour, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, and 1 tablespoon ghee in a bowl
Strain the jaggery solution if needed and knead this mixture into a smooth dough
If the dough is wet add little flour
Take a banana leaf or zip lock bag
Apply some ghee on the surface
Make a medium size ball with the dough
With a rolling pin roll a small roti (size of puri).
The roti should be slightly thicker than a stuffed paratha
Gently remove the roti from the banana leaf
Place it on a hot tava. Roast the roti on a low – medium flame
Flip the roti when one side is brown
Add a little ghee on top if you like
Flip the roti couple of times till its evenly roasted
Serve the roti when it’s warm with ghee, white butter or eat it plain
Ragi Paniyaram
Ingredients:
½ cup sooji semolina
½ cup ragi powder
½ cup yogurt
1 tablespoon ghee plus extra for greasing
3 teaspoons flaxseed powder
1 pinch baking soda
1 medium sized onion
1 tablespoon chopped ginger
2 teaspoons chopped garlic
8 curry leaves
2 teaspoons chana dal
2 teaspoons urad dal
3 tablespoons grated coconut
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
Salt to taste
Method:
In a bowl mix sooji, ragi and flaxseed powder
Add the yogurt, 1 tablespoon ghee, and ½ cup of water
Mix well and let it sit for about 15 minutes
In a frying pan, heat some vegetable oil and add the chana dal, urad dal, curry leaves
When the dals have browned a bit, add ginger and garlic
Add chopped onions. Sauté till they are transparent
Add grated coconut and sauté for a minute
Add salt to taste
Check your batter in the bowl. If it’s too thick add a little water
Mix the fried masala and mix well. Add more salt if needed
Apply ghee to the cavities of the paniyaram pan and place it on the gas
Pour a spoon full of batter in the cavities of the pan when the pan is hot
Lower the heat and cover the pan.
In about 10 minutes carefully turn the paniyarams when the bottom turns brown.
Cover and cook for a few minutes till the other side turns brown.
Take the paniyarams out when the other side is cooked well
Paniyarams are ready to eat. Enjoy them with some fresh coconut chutney
Recipes Courtesy: Slurrp Farm
