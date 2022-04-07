Puthandu special: Two easy millet recipes to try at home this festive season

With Puthandu just around the corner, we’re often caught in a fix. How does one bring in the festivities and still stay healthy, especially when it comes to what we eat? While the usual desserts, sweetmeats and savouries are often loaded with sugar, salt, spices and unhealthy fats, here are two super easy recipes — one sweet and one savoury — featuring millets and other healthy ingredients like jaggery and flax seeds. Surprise your loved ones with these festive treats and sigh in relief knowing fully well that you’ve fed your family something healthy!

Jaggery Jowar Roti

Ingredients:

½ cup jaggery powder

1-1.25 cup jowar flour

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon ghee

Water

Method:

Take ½ cup jaggery powder and add 2 tablespoons water

Mix well and keep aside for 45 minutes or till the jaggery dissolves

Mix 1-1.25 cup jowar flour, 1 teaspoon fennel seeds, and 1 tablespoon ghee in a bowl

Strain the jaggery solution if needed and knead this mixture into a smooth dough

If the dough is wet add little flour

Take a banana leaf or zip lock bag

Apply some ghee on the surface

Make a medium size ball with the dough

With a rolling pin roll a small roti (size of puri).

The roti should be slightly thicker than a stuffed paratha

Gently remove the roti from the banana leaf

Place it on a hot tava. Roast the roti on a low – medium flame

Flip the roti when one side is brown

Add a little ghee on top if you like

Flip the roti couple of times till its evenly roasted

Serve the roti when it’s warm with ghee, white butter or eat it plain

Ragi Paniyaram

Ingredients:

½ cup sooji semolina

½ cup ragi powder

½ cup yogurt

1 tablespoon ghee plus extra for greasing

3 teaspoons flaxseed powder

1 pinch baking soda

1 medium sized onion

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

8 curry leaves

2 teaspoons chana dal

2 teaspoons urad dal

3 tablespoons grated coconut

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Method:

In a bowl mix sooji, ragi and flaxseed powder

Add the yogurt, 1 tablespoon ghee, and ½ cup of water

Mix well and let it sit for about 15 minutes

In a frying pan, heat some vegetable oil and add the chana dal, urad dal, curry leaves

When the dals have browned a bit, add ginger and garlic

Add chopped onions. Sauté till they are transparent

Add grated coconut and sauté for a minute

Add salt to taste

Check your batter in the bowl. If it’s too thick add a little water

Mix the fried masala and mix well. Add more salt if needed

Apply ghee to the cavities of the paniyaram pan and place it on the gas

Pour a spoon full of batter in the cavities of the pan when the pan is hot

Lower the heat and cover the pan.

In about 10 minutes carefully turn the paniyarams when the bottom turns brown.

Cover and cook for a few minutes till the other side turns brown.

Take the paniyarams out when the other side is cooked well

Paniyarams are ready to eat. Enjoy them with some fresh coconut chutney

Recipes Courtesy: Slurrp Farm

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal