Kolkata diner Perfect Place in Town in back, and how

Post the lockdown hiatus and change of hands, lounge bar PPT is back to live up to its name — Perfect Place in Town. The watering hole in Salt Lake offers a fresh vibe with its brand new jazzy yet minimalistic décor; and more comfortable and thoughtful seating arrangements that keep the moods and requirements of the patrons in mind. Also, the airy alfresco can be a great venue for sundowners. “We have completely renovated the place — right from the floor, ceiling and lights to the menu. We have dishes from the Far West to the easternmost corners of the world,” informs co-owner Rishabh Killa. The young entrepreneur intends to make optimal use of the capacious property by organising live events with renowned artistes in the weeks to come. We explored the new menu that boasts of interesting Indian fusions while also retaining old favourites and staples.

On chef Victor Ghosh’s recommendation, we sampled Five Spice Fish, a crispy fried fish option tossed with exotic veggies and peppered with five different spices with a touch of the fiery Sichuan oil. Limbu Rubiyan also makes for a great starter. The perfectly marinated and grilled fresh water prawns score high for piquant flavour, portion and presentation. From the entrées we sampled Grilled Bhetki that stood out for its soft and succulent texture. Flavoured mash, some sautéed asparagus and a white sauce made the dish a clear winner. Considering the demand for pizzas among the patrons, PPT has quite a few options and we tried Pizza Norchina. The mild profile of the Italian delicacy with minced meat at the centre and chicken salami on the sides is a meat lover’s delight. Wash it all down with Mango Mini Spice, a sweet and tangy c o n c o c t i o n with a punch flavoured with a house made spice mix.

For the ones who are desi at heart, we loved Jangli Maas with Cilantro Kulcha. Prepared with mathania chilli, the Rajasthani special mutton looks daunting, but is actually surprisingly pleasing on the palate. Team it with a lachcha paratha or naan for a yummy experience. Make a choice from the pool of European desserts that are worth your money both in terms of quantity and taste. For chocolate lovers, a light and airy Ebony and Ivory Mousse, a combination of dark Valrhona and milk chocolate, is a great after-meal choice. Cheesecake lovers can opt for a decadent New York Cheesecake with Blueberry Coulis.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200+