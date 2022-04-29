Beat the summer heat with this new SOS by Potboiler Coffee House

Looking for some respite from the sweltering heat? Reach out for this new SOS by The Potboiler Coffee House that promises not to just refresh you and quench your thirst but also recharge your senses and the body. The Start of Summer (SOS) Coffee Festival at the Hindusthan Park café has rolled out half a dozen new concoctions with coffee as the main protagonist. Whipped up by Devansh Chhinkwani, Head of Coffee at Potboiler, the cold beverages are the result of fun experiments in the kitchen. “Start of Summer Coffee Festival at Potboiler is our way to welcome the summer heat with some crazy experimental cold beverages made with coffee. We came up with about 14 new drinks and finalised on six after a lot of thought and tough decisions. Some of them are developed in house while some have been inspired from others; all providing a very different coffee experience to our customers,” states Devansh who loves blending the notes of coffee with interesting flavours to make the coffee experience a delight.

The summer entrants include Biscoff Freddo Cappuccino, a Greek-style Iced Cappuccino with flavours of everyone’s new favourite Biscoff; Aerocano, an aerated, frothier version of an Iced Americano; SOS Cold Brew that packs in Hibiscus and citrus syrup with the cold brew for a sweet and tangy profile and Fuzzy Cold Brew made with Kumquat Syrup, Lime Mint and Tonic Water. There’s also Iced Butterbeer Latte which is a must-have for all the Potterheads. The notes of caramel and cinnamon in the latte with a generous amount of snowy whipped cream is so sinful and Instagrammable.

Among the cold brews and latte in this new menu we highly recommend The Guava Burst for its unique guava and coffee mix and match. While citrusy notes in cold brews are quite a common sight with lime and orange accentuating the profile of the coffee, guava is something new. The touch of chilli in the cold and sweet drink makes it a great summer cooler.

Pocket pinch: Rs 700+ for two