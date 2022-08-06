Ragi to riches

Millets have been proclaimed as ‘nutri-cereal’ and ‘superfood’ due to their high nutritional value. The Indian government’s proposal to declare 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’, which was backed by the UN, further boosted their popularity.

With an increase in health and fitness consciousness among people, there has been a shift in the dietary habits of Indians. And millets have now sealed their place on the middle-class dining table. To be specific, the finger millet -- commonly known as ragi -- is a rising star in kitchens across India.

Ragi is native to the Ethiopian highlands. In India, Karnataka is the largest producer of ragi. Taking note of studies, the Kerala government has, in fact, requested the Centre for “allotment of ragi” to ensure “more nutrient-rich food to people”. Popular nutritionist Uma Kalyani says,

“Ragi is one of the important millets that should be included in the diet”. She adds all types of millets, including bajra and jowar, are a “healthy replacement” for rice and wheat. “However, ragi is most widely used now, as it is easy to cook and more people are aware of its benefits ,” she says.

“Ragi is gluten-free and easy to digest, so it can be consumed by people who have allergies or issues such as irritable bowel syndrome,” Uma notes. “It has high fibre and mineral content, and the glycemic index is low.” Health coach and nutritionist Gouri Krishna says millets were widely consumed in ancient India.

“Today, we see a lot of people complaining of lifestyle diseases. One key reason is the use of refined polished grains that cause insulin resistance in diabetic patients,” she adds. “Millets are ideal for the digestive system. It is also recommended for pregnant women.”

Broccoli Ragi Soup

Ingredients

Broccoli: blanched or steamed

Garlic: 3-4 tbsp chopped

Onion:1 small

Ragi flour (roasted): 3 to 4 tbsp

Butter: 2 tbsp

Water:1.5 cups

Milk: 2 to 3 cups

Almonds soaked and peeled: 5-6 nos

Crushed peppercorns: 2-3 tbsps

Method

Blend 1/4 cup of broccoli with almonds and add one cup of water to smoothen it.

Crush the remaining 1/4 cup of broccoli into fine pieces with clean hands and keep aside.

In a cooking pot, heat butter and add garlic, finely chopped onions and sauté till soft. Now mix the blended broccoli and almonds.

Mix the ragi flour with half cup of water without lumps. Add the ragi mix to the pot and stir continuously.

Once the soup boils, pour milk in batches while stirring, until required consistency.

Add the crushed peppercorns, crushed broccoli and turn off the stove. Serve hot.

Note : For seasoning, dried rosemary, basil leaves, oregano can be added along with pepper.

Crispy Ragi vegetable Orotti

Ingredients

Ragi flour:1cup

Small onion finely chopped:1/2 cup

Green chilli: 3-4 finely chopped

Red chilli: 2 cut into small pieces

Ginger: 1tbsp chopped

Muringa cheera leaves: 1 handful

Curry leaves: 2 tbsp finely chopped

Cumin seed: 1tbsp crushed

Hing or asafoetida powder: a pinch

Gingelly oil: a tsp

Salt as per taste

Warm water to sprinkle to make the dough

Method

Mix all the above and make a thick dough. Add water moderately and knead it well.

Keep it aside for 10-15 minutes. Cover it with a damp cloth.

Heat tawa, preferably iron tawa and smear oil.

When it heats up, make small balls of the dough and spread it over the tawa. After 2 minutes add ginger oil around it. Turn over and cook well.

Ragi Chocolate cookie

Ingredients

Ragi flour (dry roasted): 1/2 cup

Whole-wheat flour: 1/4 cup

Oats flour (dry roasted and powdered rolled oats or steel cut oats):1/4 cup

Ghee (at room temperature): 1/3 cup

Jaggery: 1/3 cup

cocoa powder: 2 tbsp

Nuts grounded (walnuts and almonds):1/4 cup

Baking powder:1/2 tbsp

Baking soda: 1/4 tbsp

Milk: 4 tbsp

Salt as per taste

Vanilla essence or cinnamon powder: 1 tsp

Method

Add ghee and jaggery to a mixing bowl and whisk it until light and fluffy.

Mix the dry ingredients in a separate bowl.

Now add the well-combined dry ingredients to the ghee - jaggery mix. Add milk in small amounts to combine the mixture.

Take approximately 1 tbsp of cookie dough, press it slightly and roll it into a flat disk. Shape all the cookies and arrange them on parchment paper in a baking tray.

Keep the tray in the freezer for 30 mins. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C. Bake the cookies for 12- 14 minutes.

Once done, take the cookies out and let them cool.

The cookies can now be stored in airtight containers.

Note : Any toppings like chopped nuts or chocolate chips, can be added in step 4. They will turn crispy when cooled.

Ragi Apple Halwa

Ingredients

Ragi flour: 1 cup

Apple: 1, grated

Jaggery: 1/3 cup

Ghee: 1 tbsp

Thin apple slices for garnish

Method

Add ghee to a pan and sauté the ragi flour for a minute. Then add two cups of water and boil it for two minutes until there are no lumps. Add the grated apple and jaggery. Stir continuously until it thickens.

Turn off the heat and pour the mixture into a desired mould coated with ghee. Refrigerate for an hour, garnish and serve.

Ragi and Coconut Milk Pudding

Ingredients

Ragi / finger Millet: 250 grams, soaked for more than 3 hours

Fresh coconut pieces: 1.5 cups

Water: 2.5 to 3 cups

Coconut Oil: 1 tbsp (optional)

Organic powdered jaggery: ¾ cup

Cardamom powder, freshly pound: ½ tbsp

Method

Soak Ragi for more than 3 hours.

Add soaked ragi, fresh coconut and ½ cup of water to a grinder

Add water (up to 2 cups) part by part while processing ragi and coconut.

Using a muslin cloth, strain and extract milk.

In a thick pan, dry roast poppy seeds and set them aside for later use.

Heat 1 tbsp of coconut oil (alternatively you can use ghee)

Pass milk through a strainer and add extracted milk to the pan.

Keep stirring the milk on low heat

When milk turns warm, add organically sourced powdered jaggery and mix well.

Cook on low heat, stir milk continuously until it starts to thicken.

Add freshly pound cardamom powder and mix well.

Further stir until it reaches spoon-dropping consistency. Turn off the stove

Set in a serving bowl, garnish with roasted poppy seeds, coconut flakes and pistachios.

Let it set for 30 minutes before serving. Tastes best when served chilled

Ragi Veggie Pancake

Ingredients

Ragi flour: 1 cup

Health mix: 1/2 cup

Rice flour: 1/4 cup

Curd: 1/4 cup

Green chilli paste: 1/2 tsp

Chopped carrot: 1/4 cup

Chopped onion: 1/4 cup

Chopped red capsicum: 1/4 cup

Chopped tomatoes: 1/4 cup and Chopped coriander: 1/4 cup

Ghee: 1 tsp

Salt as per taste

Method

In a bowl, add ragi flour, health mix and rice flour. Add curd, green chilli paste, salt and some water. Mix it well and prepare a batter.

Keep aside for 15-20 minutes. Add chopped coriander along with all the vegetables. Mix it well.

Take a pan greased with some ghee, pour one ladle of batter and spread like a pancake. Flip it once it is completely cooked. Serve hot with green mint chutney.



The simple and humble finger millet is a superfood that offers a bounty of nutritional benefits. And it’s no more a ‘diet food’ given to babies and diabetics. Ragi is now trending in many culinary avatars -- from pancakes to milkshakes