New York Pizza Factory opens at Forum Mall Kolkata, offers delectable options

Tasting success with their take-away service at Alipore, New York Pizza Factory has ventured into a dining set up with an outlet in Forum Mall on Elgin Road. Known for their New York-style base which strikes the right thickness balance along with soft texture, it is light, juicy and worth trying.

The line-up includes both classic as well as fusion options. The highlights include NYPF Margherita a classic New York Margherita with Italian tomatoes and shredded Mozzarella; NYPF Gourmet Special that features exclusive sun-dried tomatoes, jalapenos and black olives and the Pestofino which is a pesto lover’s delight topped with parmesan, fresh basil, garlic and olive oil.

While these are a great option for a vegetarian, non-vegetarians can choose from Walk on Broadway, a fusion of four distinct flavours, house made barbecue chicken, chicken tikka, peri-peri chicken, herbed chicken. Now that’s a loaded pizza and a must-try for those who love a meaty and filling pizza. Madison Square, another NY style non-veg pizza comes loaded with juicy barbecue chicken and herbed chicken topped with sliced black olives, capsicum and mushrooms. New York Pizza Factory doesn’t stick to just chicken and it offers pork pizza as well. Worth trying is their Original Pepperoni, a classic New York pork pepperoni pizza.

“All the pizzas available at New York Pizza Factory are hand-tossed and made from scratch. We use premium quality ingredients like authentic Italian tomatoes, low moisture mozzarella and freshly prepared toppings. Our dough is cold fermented for over 48 hours, which makes it light, airy and easy to digest,” shares the owner of NYPF. Continuing he adds, “With the new outlet at Forum Mall, we want to create an upmarket casual dining experience for the aspiring middle class. New York style pizzas are unique to Kolkata. We want to be known as the best pizza brand in Kolkata, offering high quality pizzas at an affordable price.”